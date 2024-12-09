The fallout from Juan Soto signing the biggest contract in professional sports history with the New York Mets on Sunday will continue for quite some time. On Monday morning, another morsel trickled out that will probably enrage New York Yankees fans.

Allegedly, Soto was frustrated during his lone season with the Yankees after an unfortunate run-in with team security. At some point during the year, team security prevented one of Soto's family members and his chef/driver from entering particular areas of the clubhouse, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

So what did Mets owner Steve Cohen do? He brought his wife, Alex, his own father-in-law, and the team's traveling secretary to his meeting with Soto to clearly lay out the team's travel perks and parameters.

The Mets also offered Soto more money overall and more money per season than the Yankees, so let's not pretend this one occurrence was all the difference. But it helped. Cohen has a reputation for doing whatever it takes to get the player he wants, and he did exactly that. As tempting as it may have been for Soto to take a still-exorbitant offer from the Yankees and represent the most historic franchise in sports for the rest of his career, Mets ownership just seemed to care more.

Steve Cohen and the Mets humiliated the Yankees by landing Juan Soto

Almost immediately after the terms of Soto's contract with the Mets were reported ($765 million, 15 years), the Yankees' own offer of $760 million and 16 years leaked. It made this look closer than it was. In reality, the Mets are giving Soto $51 million a year without deferred money. There are also escalators in his contract that can push him well over $800 million and a $75 million signing bonus.

The Yankees offered him $3.5 million per year less to return to a team that was out-classed in the World Series, only for its ownership to say publicly that they were usually “pretty buttoned up,” despite a year's worth of evidence to the countrary.

It's tough to blame Soto for his decision, especially knowing Cohen will stop at nothing to get the players he wants and next year's free agent class is also loaded. If Soto wants to win, the Mets present a better opportunity to do that in the immediate future.

And now he knows where in the clubhouse his family and staff will be able to visit.

A masterful job indeed, Mr. Cohen.