Alonso might not be a Met for long...

What a disaster for the New York Mets. After making it to the playoffs a few years ago, the team was hoping to return back to the playoffs. However, due to massive struggles by the team and injuries, 2023 became one of New York's worst seasons. The result was the Mets tearing everything down to the ground and undergoing a rebuild.

The Mets were hoping to at least keep star slugger Pete Alonso. Alonso's statements to the media initially seemed to indicate that Alonso is willing to stay through a rebuild. However, a report from the New York Post paints the slugger in a different light. According to some people acquainted with Alonso, the first baseman isn't as committed to the Mets as he looks like.

“There’s another reason, too, which is closely related to reason No. 1, and that is Alonso’s probable mindset. He’s not viewed by long-time acquaintances of the Mets’ slugger as a “hometown discount” kind of guy. Though there’s no reason to doubt Alonso’s professed love for the Mets/New York, old friends believe Alonso’s preference has long been to ascertain his true value on the market, and be paid his market worth — which is obviously his right.”

The Mets will try to remain competitive in 2024, at least according to owner Steve Cohen. Whether they're able to is a different story, though. Anything can happen in a season, but the optics don't look good for New York right now. In fact, they traded two of their aces away during the trade deadline. Reports were coming out that the team was playing for the 2025 season.

Alonso might not want to sit through a rebuild and lead the new-look Mets. After a polarizing 2023 season, the first baseman will be playing for a New York team barely hanging on against the titans of the division. Already, you have general manager David Stearns not sounding too optimistic about keeping Alonso after his contract.

“Look, when you have a really talented player, who’s really good, and who’s entering the final year of club control who happens to be represented by Scott Boras, these things generally end up in free agency. We understand that.”