The Chicago White Sox just put together the worst season in AL/NL history with 121 losses. They fired manager Pedro Grifol mid-season and let Grady Sizemore steer the sinking ship down the stretch. While the future is bleak for the franchise, they can turn around the rebuild with the right managerial hire. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the White Sox are looking at Rangers bench coach Will Venable.

“White Sox are taking a hard look at Rangers bench coach Will Venable. No word it’s done or close yet, or even that he’s certain to accept if offered. He’s turned down many previous opportunities,” Heyman posted on social media.

Venable has been a coach in the league since 2018 when he joined the Chicago Cubs staff. He spent two years as the first-base coach and one as the third-base coach before leaving for Boston. He was the bench coach for the Red Sox under Alex Cora for two seasons. Venable managed seven games in relief of Cora and went 2-5. He joined the Rangers in 2023, just in time for their World Series title.

Heyman reported that he may not take the role if it is offered to him. If he was promised the managerial role after Bruce Bochy retired, like Jerod Mayo with the Patriots, he likely won't be leaving. While there are limited opportunities to be a manager, the White Sox's job is not desirable.

White Sox have a steep hill to climb

After the worst season in modern baseball history, the White Sox are trying to hire a manager. There are so few jobs that someone will take it, but it is such a bad situation that they may not get their first choice. The team is poorly constructed and will likely get worse by the time the next season begins.

Starting pitcher Garrett Crochet and centerfielder Luis Robert Jr could be traded by the time 2025 begins. They are the two best players on the team and could bring in big returns. The Milwaukee Brewers traded their ace Corbin Burnes before this season and still succeeded. The White Sox won't have the same success, but the pre-season trades are possible. Chicago even did it themselves with Dylan Cease.

Hiring the right manager would be a great first start for the White Sox. Skip Schumaker of the Marlins should be in consideration, as should Venable. Whoever gets the job will not have high expectations in their first season.