The Atlanta Braves' 2021 World Series title was a team effort, but Eddie Rosario was their postseason hero. Four years later, the Braves find themselves designating Rosario for assignment and filling his roster spot with Luke Williams. This news comes after Alex Verdugo took Jarred Kelenic's spot when the former Mariner was optioned to the minor leagues.

Rosario struggled to stay on the field for Atlanta in 2025, playing in just three games in a month and a half. However, he is still a beloved figure amongst Braves fans after helping the team win their first title since 1995. Unfortunately, he is on the wrong side of 30 years old and is on a team with a surplus of talent in the outfield. He now heads off on assignment, according to the Braves' social media page.

He and Kelenic are heading to the minor leagues and face an uphill climb to return to the Braves' roster. Kelenic, for one, is confident that he can make a comeback soon. Rosario's road is longer, but his career is far from over, even if it means leaving the Braves again.

Rosario and Kelenic's replacement, Verdugo, sent a message to the rest of the league about his team. To him, the Braves are not out of contention just because of a slow start. The team is fighting their way back to .500 and are lurking behind the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East.

The team will receive another boost when Ronald Acuna Jr. returns, but Brian Snitker still needs to find consistency. For now, though, Williams replaces Rosario as the Braves navigate through the season.

Each Major League Baseball team wants to be a machine each season, producing wins on a regular basis. In order to seriously contend, however, teams need to replace old pieces and try to find the formula that helps them handle that season's specific challenges, regardless of the emotional price they have to pay.