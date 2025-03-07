The Atlanta Braves could be experimenting with their pitching staff throughout the 2025 season. There are several slots that could be subject to change, forcing some of the team's young hurlers to stay ready for a big opportunity down the road. But for two guys in particular, that time is not now.

Atlanta is optioning right-handers Domingo Gonzalez and Rolddy Munoz, both of whom hail from the Dominican Republic, to the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers, per the club's X account. The Braves' spring training roster now contains 46 players. They have a couple more weeks to iron out their 26-man group for Opening Day.

Gonzalez and Munoz should benefit from getting more time in the minor leagues to sharpen their respective skills. The former allowed a 4.91 ERA and 1.91 WHIP in 3 2/3 innings of work, while the latter fared better with a 3.38 ERA in 2 2/3 innings pitched. They are 25 and 24, respectively, so fans should expect to see them again soon, maybe even in 2025.

Considering the volatility that plagues most bullpens, these two relief pitchers should receive opportunities aplenty to show they belong on the MLB roster. The Braves will obviously track their progress going forward, but a majority of their attention is on the current cast of characters that general manager Alex Anthopoulos has assembled to compete for a playoff berth in the upcoming campaign.

Braves prepare for what could be another tight race to October

The National League as a whole appears grueling on paper, as has been the case the last few years, and the NL East is particularly nightmarish. The Philadelphia Phillies are eager to redeem their early playoffs exit in 2024, the New York Mets look to build on their momentous NLCS run with Juan Soto now aboard and the young, promising Washington Nationals should be feisty.

Blazing a trail that leads to October baseball will be challenging, especially with the Braves' recent injury problems. They barely made the postseason last year, and that was with Chris Sale shattering expectations by winning NL Cy Young and the NL pitching triple crown. Furthermore, Reynaldo Lopez performed way above his track record, notching a 1.99 ERA in 26 games. The odds of either man repeating their stellar showings seem slim.

But maybe, just maybe that is okay. If Sale can just be reliable and Lopez solid, then manager Brian Snitker will probably be satisfied. And that is because flamethrower Spencer Strider is due to eventually return from 2024 elbow surgery and Spencer Schwellenbach is coming off a splendid rookie campaign (3.35 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 21 starts).

Though, just in case things do not go as the Braves plan, once again, having pitching depth is essential. That might be where Domingo Gonzalez and Rolddy Munoz come in. Hopefully, they stay loose in Gwinnett.