Ever since the New York Mets acquired star Juan Soto, there have been massive expectations for the team since they added one of the best players in the majors. He's made an impact early as Soto hit a home run in his Met debut which garnered the attention of manager Carlos Mendoza.

The New York manager had a simple three-world response when asked about Soto and his home run in the win over the Houston Astros, 6-2.

“I like him,” Mendoza said according to Tim Healy.

Not only did Soto hit a home run in his debut with the team, but it was his very first at-bat in the bottom of the first inning that went 426 feet. He would say after the game that his time with the Mets is going to be “unforgettable” according to The Athletic.

“It’s been really cool to see (the fans) enjoying the moment and enjoying this time,” Soto said to the media on Saturday. “First year with the Mets and everything, it’s going to be unforgettable.”

“It feels pretty good,” Soto continued about the performance. “It means everything that we’ve been doing is paying off.”

Juan Soto cites how “happy” he is to be with Mets

There is no doubt that fans are excited for Soto to be with the Mets, especially after showcasing exactly what he's made of in his debut, though it was in Spring Training. When reporting to the team for the first time, he would say how the moment hasn't fully hit him yet.

“Not yet,” Soto said via ESPN. “I'm still thinking about it and everything. It's unbelievable. I'm really happy for that. I'm really happy to know where I'm going to be for the next 15 years.”

“It feels pretty good to be sitting here, that I'm going to be here for a long time and be sitting in the same chair for a long time,” Soto continued. “It's really exciting. I can't wait to see how it goes through the years and how we can enjoy it and embrace it every year.”

The moment has not been lost with his new manager in Mendoza where even though New York hasn't had issues with the amount of media, there's even more with Soto's inclusion.

“It's exciting,” Mendoza said. “You could see it. All the people. There's a lot more cameras. As soon as he stepped on the field, he was walking toward the cage, you could just feel it. And when he stepped in that batting cage with all the boys who were there … heads turned around. It was like, ‘OK. Here he is.”'

The Mets have championship aspirations now with Soto leading the way.