As the Baltimore Orioles entered spring training, they were dealt a brutal blow when Jackson Holliday broke his hamate bone. Now, the second baseman is set to begin the season on the injured list.

It didn't take long for Holiday to suffer his injury. The broken bone has now put up a roadblock on what the infielder considered a strong offseason. Still, Holliday is hopeful to be back sooner rather than later after surgery, via Matt Weyrich of the Baltimore Sun.

“Orioles’ Jackson Holliday says he only took about five live at-bats before breaking his hamate bone. Felt like he crushed his offseason and swing was in a great spot coming in,” Weyrich wrote. “He gets his cast off today and is hopeful he only has to miss a couple weeks of the season.”

Baltimore will be cautious with Holliday as he makes his return. However, they know they're a much better team with him on the field. Once cleared for baseball activity, like the second baseman, the Orioles are wishing his return comes in the early part of the season.

After struggling as a rookie, Holliday seemed to turn things around in 2025. Over 149 games, the infielder hit .242 with 17 home runs, 55 RBIs and 17 stolen bases. The Orioles will want to see Holliday get more consistent at the plate and cut down on strikeouts; 140 in 2025. Still, it's clear the former top prospect is making progress.

His development will now be on hold as he recovers from his hand injury. But Holliday is planning on hitting the ground running when he is capable.