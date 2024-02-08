The Baltimore Orioles are widely considered the favorites in the American League East after winning 101 games last season as a young team and adding star pitcher Corbin Burnes this offseason.

The Orioles also have baseball's no. 1 rated prospect, 20-yea-old Jackson Holliday, ready to possibly join the club at Camden Yards.

Orioles GM Mike Elias talked about Holliday's opportunity on MLB Network Radio:

20-year-old Jackson Holliday has a chance to make Baltimore's Opening Day roster, but will it be at shortstop?@Orioles GM Mike Elias explains on @MLBNetworkRadio. pic.twitter.com/hV83DOKHcF — MLB (@MLB) February 7, 2024 Expand Tweet

Said Elias, “We're bringing him into camp with a chance to make the team, and he's going to be laser focused on making the team. If he does make the team, we're going to put him on the Opening Day roster. We've got a lot of infielders, but there's some playing time available. We don't have Adam Frazier coming back, and the way we like to rotate around our infield with left-handed hitters and right-handed hitters, and some days you play shortstop and some days you play third base…I see Jackson being able to bounce back and forth between second [base] and short[stop] depending on the day's alignment. I think you're going to see him a lot at second base during Spring Training and we'll try to put the kid in a position to make the team and give him a real shot for that.”

Jackson batted .338 in 36 games with the Bowie Baysox last year, leaving the Orioles general manager and the organization with no choice but to elevate him to Norfolk.

The Orioles may be one of the most dangerous teams in baseball this coming season, but with Holliday joining the likes of youngster Adley Rutschman, the future is bright as well.