Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech is feeling good as Spring Training games begin for his club. Kopech says his throwing arm is feeling good and he's releasing the ball at his normal speed.

“I’ve seen the ball kind of jumping out of my hand again …there’s another gear you can see in yourself, and I see that gear again right now,” Kopech said, per MLB.com. “I feel like I’m able to kind of move fluidly, feel explosive.”

The hurler had been battling injuries over the last few seasons. He started a career-high 27 games in 2023, but finished the season with a 5.43 earned run average. Kopech got battered in several of his outings, losing 12 games last season with only five victories. He did manage a career-high 134 strikeouts, but the club needs him to do even better in 2024. The White Sox got smashed in 2023, finishing the season with a 61-101 record.

The White Sox are expecting big things from their pitching to increase their win total this season. Kopech and Dylan Cease are expected to throw a lot of innings for the team. White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz said Kopech has been throwing the ball as well as he's seen for a good while.

“He's been phenomenal. Ball’s coming out hot and he's pounding the strike zone, so right now he's in a great spot,” Katz said, per the Chicago Sun-Times.

Article Continues Below

The White Sox started spring training contests on Friday, losing to the Chicago Cubs 8-1. The team next plays the Seattle Mariners at 3:05 Eastern on Saturday.