Still sitting atop the AL Central, the Detroit Tigers are set to begin a weekend series against the division cellar-dwelling Chicago White Sox on Friday evening. After losing a series between first-place teams to the New York Mets, the Tigers will look to get back on track with a series opener win against the White Sox. Ahead of the matchup, Detroit beat writer Cody Stavenhagen posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the team would place relief pitcher Kyle Finnegan on the IL while activating outfielder Parker Meadows in a corresponding move.

“Bad news: Kyle Finnegan is going on the IL with a right adductor strain,” posted Stavenhagen. “Good news: Parker Meadows is back from the IL. He starts tonight in CF.”

With Meadows back in the lineup, he'll take center field back over from veterans Javier Baez and Wenceel Perez. The duo shared the position while Meadows missed time with a quad injury. His return comes at a good time, with the Tigers looking to solidify their spot at the top of the Central. How much impact will Meadows make now that he's back? Perhaps even more important is Finnegan's status. How long will the trade deadline acquisition miss?

Tigers look to lock in AL Central crown soon

Currently nine and a half games up on the Kansas City Royals, the Tigers do have some room for margin. Based on their play all season, it's likely that Detroit will capture the division crown. After last season's red-hot season-closing run, manager A.J Hinch and his staff have once again turned this club into a playoff contender. The Tigers are deep and dangerous, yet injuries continue to hamper the roster to an extent.

Finnegan's adductor strain is yet another disappointing turn of events. During the veteran's warmup before their win over the Mets Wednesday, the former Washington Nationals closer felt pain in his groin. It was diagnosed as a right adductor strain. With fellow relievers Paul Sewald and Jason Foley making their way back from injury, can Finnegan get back in time to help his new team clinch a playoff spot? If so, then a deeper run into October may be in the cards for the Tigers this season.