The Detroit Tigers had a chance to punch their ticket to the ALDS with a victory over the Cleveland Guardians Wednesday. Instead, the series will come down to a winner-take-all contest after the Guardians forced a decisive Game 3.

Cleveland rebounded from Tarik Skubal’s dominant 14-strikeout performance on Tuesday with a 6-1 win in Game 2. The Guardians are just the third team to make it to a Game 3 since MLB implemented the current Wild Card Series format in 2022.

In addition to the historic loss, Tigers fans are also dealing with an injury scare involving Spencer Torkelson. Detroit’s first baseman needed to get X-rays after Wednesday’s game. But manager A.J. Hinch believes the fourth-year pro will be able to play in the do-or-die finale Thursday, per Tigers reporter Chris McCosky.

Tigers expect Spencer Torkelson to play Thursday

Torkelson got hit on the hand by a 96 mph Cade Smith four-seamer in the ninth inning Wednesday. But the plunking isn’t what led to his post-game imaging.

The Tigers’ slugger underwent X-rays on his right foot after fouling a ball off his leg in an earlier at-bat. The results were negative, however, and there’s no concern about his hand either, according to The Athletic’s Cody Stavenhagen.

Torkelson hammered 31 home runs for the Tigers in 2025 as the former first-round pick enjoyed a breakout season. But like most of his Detroit teammates, Torkelson struggled down the stretch.

The Tigers suffered a historic collapse during the regular season. The team lost a commanding 15.5-game lead over the Guardians in the AL Central. Detroit limped to the finish line, going just 7-17 in September and barely securing a Wild Card berth as Cleveland took the division.

Nonetheless, the Tigers did reach the playoffs. Now the team is one win away from advancing to the Division round and a date with the Seattle Mariners. Veteran starter Jack Flaherty will take the mound for Detroit in Thursday’s decisive Game 3. And the team's clean-up hitting first baseman will be available, perhaps a bit battered but unbowed.