The Los Angeles Dodgers had plenty to celebrate Saturday night, but the biggest surprise did not belong only to Shohei Ohtani. After claiming another NL MVP, attention shifted to Decoy and a brand-new honor called Most Valuable Dog, giving the Dodgers an unexpected second reason to cheer. The BBWAA unveiled the playful award at its dinner, and Decoy walked away with history. Baseball crowned its best player, and the canine world crowned its first champion on the same stage.

Shohei Ohtani now owns four MVP trophies, including three with the NL. That alone should dominate headlines. Yet this moment felt different for Dodgers fans. It felt warm. It felt shared. Decoy padded across the red carpet with calm confidence. He posed for photos. He soaked in cheers. No analytics were needed. The crowd saw greatness in a wagging tail.

A light moment for the Dodgers

Decoy’s rise has been steady and unforgettable. He delivered a ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium, a moment that became part of Dodgers lore. He later appeared on custom cleats worn by his famous owner and settled beside the game’s biggest star. None of it felt staged. It felt natural. Elite fetch skills. A flawless rollover.

Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani’s $700 million contract makes him valuable by definition for the Dodgers. Yet his dog earned value through personality. Each public moment strengthened the bond with fans and softened a sport obsessed with numbers. Baseball can feel heavy. This felt light. This felt needed.

That contrast gave the moment meaning. Records matter. Awards matter. But stories matter too. A Most Valuable Dog award reminds the Dodgers faithful why they love the game. It brings laughter into a room built for speeches and turns a formal dinner into a shared memory.

Now spring training is approaching. Pressure will return. Expectations will rise. Ohtani will chase another championship. Decoy will chase another ball. Different paths. Same spotlight. The Dodgers gained another icon without adding a single player.

Under the stadium lights, one question remains: can any season feel complete without both an MVP and a Most Valuable Dog?