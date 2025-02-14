After winning the 2024 World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers went on a spending spree that angered some baseball fans. But the Dodgers faithful are enjoying every minute of their team’s utter domination of the offseason. Now, MLB.com has put Los Angeles’ 2025 super roster in perspective, releasing its list of the Top 100 Players in baseball.

The Dodgers have three players in the top 10 and nine players in the Top 100, according to ESPN’s Blake Harris on X. MLB.com ranks them: 1. Shohei Ohtani, 5. Mookie Betts, 8. Freddie Freeman, 36. Blake Snell, 52. Teoscar Hernandez, 60. Will Smith, 63. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, 71. Tyler Glasnow and 100. Roki Sasaki.

The Dodgers have the most players in the Top 100 followed by the Atlanta Braves, who have seven. The Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and New York Yankees are tied with six players each in the Top 100.

LA’s group includes four position players, four starting pitchers and Ohtani, who will return to the mound in 2025 after being limited to the designated hitter role while he recovered from Tommy John surgery last season.

The Dodgers have built around their superstar core this offseason

The Dodgers had three Japanese-born pitchers make the Top 100, including the newly acquired Sasaki. LA drew the ire of baseball fans across the country when they landed the prized starter.

In addition to making MLB.com’s Top 100 list, Sasaki was named the No. 1 prospect in baseball by ESPN. Incredibly, the Dodgers have eight of the Top 100 MLB Prospects, the most of any team.

LA has had such a monumental offseason that the addition of key relievers Kirby Yates and Tanner Scott goes somewhat unnoticed when discussing the team. The roster is just too stacked.

There’s clearly no doubt that the Dodgers are the most improved team in baseball despite winning the World Series last season. Now it’s up to manager Dave Roberts to make sure all the talented individuals the team has acquired can play together, creating something even greater than the sum of its parts.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred defended the Dodgers’ spending, dismissing the notion that LA has an unfair advantage over other teams with a lesser payroll. Whether it’s fair or not, the Dodgers have created a ridiculously talented roster, making them the easy favorite to repeat as champions.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the 2025 season will be seeing if the team can make good on its remarkable potential, or if the pressure of expectation wears on the group in the fall.