In this current era of baseball, Shohei Ohtani is the essence of a generational talent. There's virtually nothing this guy can't do, whether it's on the mound or at the plate.

While the Dodgers are on a high following their 18-inning Game 3 win over the Blue Jays in the World Series, their collective high can't match Ohtani's. Given that the game ended in the early morning hours, it would be understandable for guys to be tired.

After all, Game 4 is Tuesday night. So not much rest for either side.

However, when manager Dave Roberts said, “We got a game later today!” Ohtani was seen jumping for joy, per Jomboy Media. After all, it will be Ohtani starting in Game 4 as the Dodgers look to take a commanding lead of the series.

In Game 3, Ohtani put on yet another history-making performance. He got on base nine times and had an overall fantastic night. Altogether, Ohtani finished 4-for-4 at the plate with two home runs.

Additionally, he had three RBIs, three runs scored, four hits, and five walks. Then the culmination came with Freddie Freeman's walk-off home run, which won it 6-5.

If the Dodgers win Game 4 under Ohtani, then they are well within reach of repeating as World Series champions.

Shohei Ohtani leaves everyone in awe

It would be easy to say the best is yet to come, but that seems an impossible standard because of how much of the best has been on full display.

After all, what he has been able to achieve hasn't been seen ever in the history of baseball. His performance has left the likes of Derek Jeter speechless waiting in anticipation for what's next.

Ohtani is the only player in MLB history to win three unanomous MVP awards. Plus, he is likely poised to win a fourth.