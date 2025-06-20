The New York Mets are having one of their best seasons in recent memory and have a chance to make a significant impact in the National League. Thus, it's unsurprising to see stars like Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, and Juan Soto among the top vote-getters in the All-Star Game MLB fan voting. Brandon Nimmo, David Peterson, and Edwin Diaz are also having excellent seasons and should receive consideration to play on the All-Star team this season.

The Mets currently have an excellent offense. Additionally, they boast one of the best pitching staffs in baseball, featuring a standout rotation. New York has fielded some great players this season, making it challenging to pick which one is the odd man out. Yet, something will have to give, especially when it comes to the best players on the team.

Things are heating up in Queens, and there will be plenty of Mets players who deserve consideration. Everyone is aware of the obvious players who will be in the game. Ultimately, Nimmo, Peterson, and Diaz have also performed well this season, and all can certainly make cases for themselves.

Brandon Nimmo makes the Mets stronger

Nimmo is a unique player in Queens and one of the more underrated players on the team. He is doing a decent job of contributing to the Mets' cause. So far, he is batting .242 with 13 home runs, 39 RBIs, and 34 runs. While the batting average is a little low, he is second on the team in runs batted in. However, the metrics reveal an even more profound story.

Baseball Savant highlights that Nimmo ranks well in average exit velocity, with an 84 ranking. Also, his hard-hit percentage has a ranking of 83. Nimmo hits second in the order, typically behind Lindor and ahead of Soto. As a result, it has helped him thrive more in the batting order. Even so, Nimmo has made his own mark this season.

Nimmo clobbered a two-run home run in a game on May 11 against the Chicago Cubs that gave them the lead, and eventually the win. Likewise, he made a fantastic catch in a game on the very next day against the Pittsburgh Pirates that preserved a victory. Nimmo has been stellar and should be on the All-Star team.

David Peterson should make the All-Star team

Peterson recently tossed a complete-game shutout, cementing another excellent start in a plethora of great outings. Ultimately, it was another example of a great outing from an above-average pitcher. Peterson is currently 5-2 with a 2.60 ERA over 14 starts. As always, there is more to the story beyond what an average fan can see.

Peterson's metrics across Baseball Savant are generally elite. Primarily, he has a 93 ranking in pitching run value, a 90 in breaking run value, and a 91 in offspeed run value. His ground ball percentage is off the charts, coming in at a 95, while his extension is at a 96 ranking. The only thing that he needs to improve is consistency, as strikeouts and walks are not perfect.

Peterson's shutout on June 11 is his best game this season. Otherwise, his May 11 performance against the Los Angeles Dodgers was elite, as he tossed 7 2/3 innings while allowing just two earned runs in a victory over the World Series champions.

Edwin Diaz can close the deal for the Mets

Díaz recently dominated a reigning MVP and has made steady progress in 2025. After enduring some struggles last season, he seems to have regained his form this season. Diaz is 3-0 with a 2.15 ERA and 15 saves in 16 chances. As effective as the rotation has been, the bullpen has been just as good, led by Diaz.

Diaz has a fastball run value of 86 and a pitching run value of 80. Despite his breaking run value being low at 62, it has not affected him yet, and he has remained one of the elite closers in baseball. Diaz has an expected ERA value of 98 and a ridiculous expected batting average of 100, ranking at the very top of the league. His whiff and strikeout percentage values are both 98. Furthermore, Diaz's barrel percentage is 95, and his extension is 97. What separates Diaz from other closers is his ability to rise that fastball and hit the top corner while also fooling hitters into chasing.

Diaz has led a great bullpen for the Mets, and they are always in good hands when he enters the game. As the midsummer classic draws near, there is no doubt that Diaz deserves a shot. He has demonstrated that he remains one of the best closers in baseball, and a key reason why the Mets might be contending for a World Series championship by the end of the year.