As former New York Mets star Carlos Beltran earned Hall of Fame honors, the legend would send a message to the fans of the team as he celebrated his latest achievement. Comparatively, with the Mets trading for star player Freddy Peralta and signing Bo Bichette, the team is looking to make major noise this upcoming season, with Beltran speaking about the team as a whole.

Consequently, with the announcement made Tuesday that Beltran will officially be in the Hall of Fame, it's well deserved as he's totaled 435 home runs, 1,587 RBIs, with a .279 batting average to go along with nine All-Star appearances.

Plus, he won the Gold Glove award three times, the Silver Slugger award twice, 1999 Rookie of the Year, and won a World Series title with the Houston Astros in 2017, though his time with Houston had come under scrutiny due to the sign-stealing scandal.

Though having productive seasons with other teams, he was highly impactful with the Mets from 2005 to 2011, saying how it was great to be with New York for that time and how fans need to support the team as Spring Training approaches.

“Today, I'm celebrating being at the Hall of Fame, this is where my plaque is going to be,” Beltran said Thursday after showing the camera his plaque. “I'm excited, guys. I love it. This is fun. Great to be a Met for seven years. I really enjoyed my time over there. Now, it's your time to continue to support the New York Mets. Spring Training is around the corner. Let's go to Citi Field. Let's support the boys. God bless you guys.”

A look at former Mets great Carlos Beltran

Subsequently, with the former Mets star in Beltran joining Andruw Jones in the Hall of Fame, there's no denying that his resume was worthy, being one of the prime switch-hitting batters that combined power and speed.

According to MLB.com, Beltran was “one of only five players in AL/NL history with at least 500 doubles (565), 400 homers (435) and 300 steals (312), joining Willie Mays, Andre Dawson, Barry Bonds and Alex Rodriguez.”

Beltran would say, via MLB.com, that his “life has really changed” with the announcement, expressing how much it means to him as a Puerto Rican to do so, since he's the sixth native to be inducted. At any rate, his career will be remembered forever within the MLB and the Mets.