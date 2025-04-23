The New York Mets are off to a scorching-hot start this season. After winning their seventh straight game on Wednesday, the Mets are now 18-7 with a five-game lead over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East. And the team is on the verge of getting some significant reinforcements.

Catcher Francisco Alvarez and second baseman Jeff McNeil could be activated as early as Friday when New York begins a four-game series against the Nationals in Washington, according to ESPN.

Both Alvarez and McNeil took batting practice before beginning rehab assignments in early April. McNeil suffered a right oblique strain during a spring training game on March 10 while Alvarez fractured his left hamate bone and was forced to undergo surgery in March.

The Mets expect injured starters back soon

The 23-year-old backstop was initially given a six to eight week timetable to return to action for the Mets. Now it appears he’ll be back in New York’s lineup on the earlier side of that estimation as both players are close to making their 2025 debuts.

Alvarez has been the Mets’ primary catcher since his breakout 2023 campaign. That season he demonstrated some power to go along with strong defensive abilities. He had 25 home runs with 63 RBI and 51 runs scored in 123 games in 2023. In 100 games with the Mets last season, Alvarez slashed .237/.307/.403 with 11 homers, 47 RBI and 39 runs scored.

McNeil is entering his eighth season with the Mets. He began his career as a strong hitter, winning the batting title in 2022 with a slash line of .326/.382/.454. However, his average has dropped each of the last two seasons and in 2024 he hit .238 with an OPS of .692.

The Mets have played McNeil in center field during his rehab stint as the veteran infielder could fill in for Jose Siri during his absence. Siri suffered a fractured left tibia when he fouled a ball off his leg on April 12. New York’s latest timeline has Siri missing around two months of action.