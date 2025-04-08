The New York Mets are off to a hot start as they own a 7-3 record through 10 games played. However, they've been without both second baseman Jeff McNeil and catcher Francisco Alvarez so far as both suffered injuries during Spring Training. Now, the club has received some positive news about both players.

Reports indicate that McNeil and Alvarez are participating in batting practice for the first time since sustaining their injuries, according to Mets' beat writer Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. The 33-year-old second baseman is bouncing back from an oblique injury while the 23-year-old catcher is recovering from a hamate issue.

“Further update on Jeff McNeil (oblique) and Francisco Alvarez (hamate): They're both taking batting practice on the field this afternoon for the first time since their respective injuries. Previously, they'd been limited to indoor work.”

DiComo also reports that McNeil will begin his rehab assignment later in the week while Alvarez is due to begin his rehab assignment on Wednesday. That means the Mets should have both players back in the lineup in the coming weeks, perhaps before the end of April.

McNeil has proven to be a consistent option for the Mets over the past seven seasons. In 2024, the two-time All-Star finished with a .238 batting average and .308 OPB while recording 12 home runs and 44 RBIs out of 424 at-bats.

Meanwhile, Alvarez made his MLB debut in the 2022 season and has earned a bigger role in recent years. The prospect catcher ended the 2024 campaign with a .237 batting average and .307 OBP while hitting 11 home runs and 47 RBIs off of 308 at-bats.

With both McNeil and Alvarez out, New York has been relying on Brett Baty at second base and Luis Torens at catcher. The team has played relatively well to begin the season, which bodes well for their long-term success this year. The Mets hope to extend their win streak to five when they take on the Miami Marlins on Tuesday in the second contest of a three-game series.