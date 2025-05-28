As the New York Mets ride a four-game winning streak and stay within striking distance of the NL East lead, the front office is still working behind the scenes to build roster depth. On Tuesday, New York made an under-the-radar move by signing infielder David Villar to a minor league deal—a transaction that could prove valuable down the stretch.

Designated for assignment by the San Francisco Giants, Villar brings both versatility and power to the Mets' infield depth chart. The 28-year-old has logged time at first, second, and third base while spending most of the past four seasons shuttling between the majors and Triple-A. In 118 MLB games with San Francisco, Villar posted a .200/.292/.391 slash line with 15 home runs.

MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo shared the transaction via X (formerly Twitter).

“The Mets have signed infielder David Villar to a minor league deal, per source. Recently DFA'd by the Giants, has an .859 career OPS in the minors.”

Article Continues Below

The Mets boast a strong infield core led by Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, and Mark Vientos, but Villar offers a low-cost insurance policy. He could also serve as a placeholder in Triple-A if Ronny Mauricio receives a call-up soon, keeping the infield unit at Syracuse stable.

As New York pushes to win its first NL East title since 2015, moves like these reflect the club’s focus on building organizational depth. Villar’s addition aligns with recent roster activity, including the involvement of Jared Young and Brandon Waddell during the Mets’ strong run in early May.



This is a low-risk, high-reward addition for a team that’s currently 1.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the division. If Villar produces in Triple-A, he could become a valuable bench piece or fill-in starter later this summer for the Mets. His positional flexibility and past MLB experience make him a strong candidate for an eventual call-up.