As the New York Mets were buzzing with Juan Soto debuting for the first regular season game in Citi Field, he made an immediate impact as every fan knew he would. While the new Mets star's ranking within MLB has been debated, there's no doubt fans were excited to see him at home for the first time as he also spoke about it after the game.

In his first home game as New York won 5-0 over the Toronto Blue Jays, Soto went 1-for-4 to go along with one RBI, which was a key one in the bottom of the sixth that brought Francisco Lindor home from first base off a double. After the win, Soto spoke about how the “fanbase is amazing” according to SNY.

“Yeah, I mean, it feels great. This fanbase is amazing,” Soto said. “Like I say in the past, I didn't realize how many fans they have and how passionate they are and it's really cool.”

Juan Soto receiving praise from Mets teammates

Someone who has already been impressed with Soto's presence on the team is Mets star Francisco Lindor who went 1-2 Friday afternoon with two runs, one being off the double from the newcomer as said before. Subsequently, he would say after the game how much of a “showman” Soto is.

“He's a showman. He's one of those guys that when are on and everybody's on top of him, he performs,” Lindor said.

Lindor was also asked about what has stood out from Soto in the early stage of the tenure with the Mets which he gave a striking answer without hesitation.

“How consistent he is, how consistent he's been with his work ethic, how he has embraced every challenge that's been thrown his way,” Lindor said. “He's the same person whether he's doing good or bad.”

New York is 4-3 as the series against Toronto continues Saturday afternoon.