The New York Mets (72-61) flew close to the danger zone last week, and could certainly fall back near there, but they are once again looking more like the ballclub that fans envisioned when the season started. They hold a four-and-a-half-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds for the third and final National League Wild Card slot and just re-entered the divisional race after sweeping the Philadelphia Phillies at home. Perhaps the 2024 aura is still alive and well in Citi Field.

Just imagine how good this team would be if one of its top midseason acquisitions was performing even close to form. Ryan Helsley, whom the Mets acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals ahead of the trade deadline, has a 10.38 ERA since coming over to Flushing. He has allowed multiple runs in four of his 10 appearances with the squad, while also walking seven batters overall. The two-time All-Star is keenly aware of what one of his biggest issues is right now.

He is tipping pitches. “I’m not trying to sound arrogant or anything, but I feel like my stuff’s too good to get hit around as consistently as it has since I’ve been here,” Helsley said, per MLB.com's Anthony DiComo. “We’ve played mostly teams in the hunt, and a lot of teams nowadays will have guys who look specifically for those things. It’s pretty glaring and obvious when I’m doing it… A hundred’s not going to play the same when guys know it’s coming.”

Pitch-tipping has become an especially prevalent part of the game that teams and hurlers need to combat. Recognizing the problem does not foretell a swift solution. Pitchers are creatures of habit and could take some time to adjust to a new routine on the mound. Fortunately, Helsley has a month to get everything sorted out before the playoffs begin, assuming New York clinches its spot in the October festivities.

Will Mets' Ryan Helsley get back on track?

The two-time All-Star could take some solace in knowing that he started his Mets tenure on a promising note, logging three scoreless outings before allowing an unearned run against the Milwaukee Brewers on Aug. 9. It all went downhill from there. Helsley knows he has the ability to quickly flip the switch and return to being the effective reliever the Cardinals entrusted to be their closer for the last few years. Maintaining composure is critical, however.

“Dude, it’s so frustrating,” the veteran right-hander said. “I started out really great — my first three outings were good. The last five, six, seven haven’t been really that good. It’s definitely frustrating, especially being traded for and thinking you’re getting the polar opposite of what I’ve shown. But I know I’m capable of it. I’ve done it a lot in my career. I’m just trying to be that guy.”

The Mets will stay patient for a little while longer, but with a road series versus the Reds approaching, they are hoping Ryan Helsley becomes “that guy” again real soon.