The New York Mets have had a roller coaster of a 2025-26 offseason, watching star players like Edwin Diaz and Pete Alonso walk out the door in free agency, but also signing Bo Bichette to a lucrative deal. The moves have come after a disastrous 2025 season for the Mets in which they missed the playoffs altogether after signing Juan Soto the previous offseason.

The Mets, and everyone else in the MLB for that matter, are trying to keep up with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have won two straight World Series championships and somehow got better this offseason, adding both Diaz and Kyle Tucker in free agency, among others.

Now, Mets team owner Steve Cohen is getting 100% real on the Dodgers' aggressive spending habits in free agency.

“They're formidable. They have the ability to spend. So do I, by the way,” said Cohen, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

To say that the Dodgers are formidable would be quite the understatement, as Los Angeles has won three World Series championships this decade and is expected by many to add a fourth in about eight months.

Los Angeles has faced accusations from the MLB world of buying championships, using their immense spending power, and the MLB's lack of a salary cap, to bring in a seemingly never-ending stream of premium talent year after year, giving themselves a reliable stable of star power. This has led to speculation that a prolonged lockout could be on the way for the MLB at the conclusion of this season.

One of the few teams that has the ability to come close to matching the Dodgers' spending is the Mets, as Cohen has never been shy about shelling out serious cash to lure in star players, including Soto last year.

In any case, the Mets' season is slated to get underway in March.