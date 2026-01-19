As there are rumors surrounding the New York Mets and the moves the team is going to make in the offseason, there are fans who are expecting the ball club to make a deal to acquire a starting pitcher. With fans awaiting the Mets' next move after signing Bo Bichette, the latest reporting suggests that the team could be in line to get this top Milwaukee Brewers pitcher.

According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, via Newsweek, New York is “in the mix” for Brewers ace Freddy Peralta.

“The Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly listening to offers on Freddy Peralta, and according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Mets are in the mix of interested teams,” Aaliyan Mohammed of Newsweek wrote.

Even after everything the Mets have done, they still need starting pitching. "They're in the mix for Freddy Peralta," says @Ken_Rosenthal. pic.twitter.com/OZnnpwMZxp — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) January 19, 2026

As Newsweek points out, there is a connection between Peralta and the Mets, as David Stearns was Milwaukee's general manager when Peralta was traded from the Seattle Mariners. Having watched him closely and having “the ammo” to get him, it could be a match made in heaven.

The Mets appear to be in the ‘best position' to land Freddy Peralta

While the Mets have been linked in rumors for Peralta before, it's easy to see why with the Stearns connection and the assets New York has, as the pitcher would be immediately impactful. Last season, Peralta recorded a 2.70 ERA to go along with 204 strikeouts and a 17-6 record.

Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic had reported on Jan. 10 that the Mets “might be in the best position” to land Peralta, though the price appears to be high.

“A major-league-ready starting pitcher figures to be part of the desired return, so the team can remain a contender,” Rosenthal and Sammon wrote. “And the calculus also includes this: Any team that acquires Peralta can recoup one prospect by making him a qualifying offer and receiving a likely Competitive Balance Round A pick in the low 30s in 2027.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen if Peralta lands with the Mets as fans await any news.