The New York Yankees are under pressure to make a playoff push with 20 games left in the season. Aaron Boone added another ejection to his career total as he fights for his players down the stretch. While the playoffs are New York's top priority, offseason preparations can't be ignored. Decisions on players like Paul Goldschmidt, Trent Grisham, and Cody Bellinger loom large.

Grisham has emerged as another slugger that Boone has at his disposal. His clutch hitting has fueled New York to wins and caused major issues for its opponents throughout the season. He, Goldschmidt, and Bellinger have helped the Yankees offense remain at the top of Major League Baseball across most categories, including a league-leading 242 home runs as a team.

While all three veterans are key pieces of this year's team, none of them are under contract further than next season. That is by design, though. Bellinger and Goldschmidt are both former National League MVPs whose best years are behind them. Heading into the offseason, they and Grisham are players the Yankees would like to have back but only if it is on manageable contracts.

If things do not go well during negotiations, New York has to make some tough calls. With players like Spencer Jones, Jasson Dominguez, and Ben Rice all deserving of more opportunity, Boone is out of starting spots for all of them. Rice has had some great moments for the Yankees this season but has been delegated to a smaller role after Giancarlo Stanton's return.

Saying goodbye to this year's role players would be a tough pill to swallow. However, the Yankees' future is bright enough that some sacrifices need to be made for the team's long-term plans. Here is why New York might willingly let veterans walk away when the time comes.

Outfielder Trent Grisham

Grisham joined the Yankees on a one-year deal last winter. He is the latest in a list of center fielders that New York brought in to fill the spot. However, his offensive revival has been the biggest surprise of the Yankees' year. He is batting well enough that Boone could use him as the leadoff batter throughout the Yankees' playoff run. However, that success comes at a hefty cost.

New York got Grisham on a small deal before the season started. However, he now has a compelling case to demand much more on the free-agency market when the season is over. As good as he has been, the Yankees have other players they value more in their long-term plans than a 28-year-old outfielder. The large frame of Spencer Jones looms large behind Grisham.

Jones is one of the team's top prospects and the subject of a lot of excitement around the organization. Boone decided that he is not ready to make the jump to the big leagues just yet, though. Despite that call, Jones could be with the team as early as spring training next season. If he becomes what the team hopes he will, Grisham becomes an expendable piece that it doesn't need.

Outfielder Cody Bellinger

The Yankees have a history of putting together star-studded rosters. New York uses its farm system and free agency as well as anyone to put great teams on the field. In the outfield, though, Boone might be ready to roll with three players he helped develop in the team's system. In order to do that, Bellinger needs to either find a new spot on the team or find his way off the roster.

Dominguez has been good for New York, even if his opportunities have been few and far between. He has shown enough flashes to earn an everyday starting spot in the outfield for a full season. Bellinger filled that hole this year, but his age makes him a poor fit in the Yankees' big picture. If he were to leave the team in the offseason, it might not be the worst thing for either side.

As an individual, Bellinger has been near his best this season. The former MVP figures to play a role in any playoff success the Yankees have. However, the potential of Dominguez in his spot is too enticing to put off any longer. Bellinger has earned a chance at a larger contract that could stretch over multiple seasons. However, he is unlikely to get that deal in New York.

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt

Of the core contributors to the Yankees' offense, Goldschmidt is the oldest. However, the 37-year-old has not let that stop him from being productive for New York. Boone has applauded the veteran's play throughout the season, leaning on him when injuries threw things into chaos. However, New York cannot afford to commit a large amount of its resources to him at this point.

Goldschmidt put up big numbers earlier in the season. However, Rice emerged as his heir apparent and is chomping at the bit for more at-bats. Boone has shuffled his roster around to give the young slugger more chances, but there are too many players ahead of him for him to get consistent time in the lineup. Subtracting Goldschmidt from the equation makes that a lot easier.

There are contenders around the league that could throw a decent offer at the former MVP this winter. If they do, the Yankees should thank Goldschmidt for his service and bow out. Him leaving opens up much more flexibility for Boone to make more aggressive moves when it comes to the future of his team.