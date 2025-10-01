The New York Yankees opened their AL Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox with a 3-1 loss, and Aaron Boone’s decision to pull Max Fried became the defining moment. The Yankees leaned on their ace to set the tone, but the manager did not hesitate when signs of fatigue appeared. Boone trusted his instincts, even as some fans questioned the timing. For a Yankees-Red Sox showdown on baseball’s brightest stage, every move carried weight.

Max Fried worked deep into the game and gave the Yankees what they needed early. However, Boone saw warning signs. He explained after the game that Fried’s command dipped late in the outing, and although his stuff remained sharp, it was not as precise. The Red Sox had traffic on the bases, and Boone knew the margin for error was slim. With the bullpen warm and a double play in the books, he chose to make the move.

“I felt like his command was not as good those final few,” the Yankees skipper said. “He’s just making so many big pitches, and his stuff was good. He gave us what we needed and felt really good about the outing he put forth, but I felt pretty convicted. Especially we got the double play, it’s like, ‘Let’s go get one more hitter and be good.’”

Article Continues Below

The decision instantly shifted the spotlight to the Yankees bullpen. In a cruel twist, the relief corps led by Luke Weaver could not protect the game. The Red Sox rallied in the late innings, capitalizing on missed spots and shaky command to flip the score. Yankee Stadium’s energy collapsed into frustration as the bullpen fumbled away the lead.

For Boone, the choice reflected his philosophy of acting before disaster strikes. But this time, disaster came anyway. For Fried, the outing still showed he could deliver big innings in a postseason rivalry game. For the Yankees, the 3-1 loss in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series underscored an old problem, a bullpen that remains vulnerable under October pressure.

Against the Red Sox, every decision is magnified. Boone’s call will be remembered as the turning point that opened the door to defeat. Can the Yankees rise to the moment and force a turnaround? Or will the Red Sox slam the door on their season in this do-or-die game?