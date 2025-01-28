Where will Cody Bellinger and Jasson Dominguez play for the New York Yankees in 2025? During a recent interview on WFAN Sports Radio, Yankees manager Aaron Boone reportedly said that Bellinger will likely play in center field while Dominguez will play in left field, via Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.

The Yankees acquired Bellinger in a trade with the Chicago Cubs this offseason. Dominguez, meanwhile, is one of the better prospects in all of baseball. The 21-year-old has played in only 26 big league games in his career, but he is seemingly expected to receive a full-time opportunity in 2025.

With Bellinger, Dominguez and Aaron Judge leading the way, the Yankees' outfield could be among the best in baseball. However, there is some uncertainty.

Bellinger has been inconsistent in recent seasons. He played well in 2023, but took a step in the wrong direction during the 2024 campaign. The Yankees are hopeful that the former MVP can find his footing once again in New York.

Dominguez, despite his intriguing potential, has yet to establish himself as a reliable big league player. That could certainly change in 2025, but there are no guarantees that he will immediately make a pivotal impact.

Judge is reliable of course. The Yankees will need the right-handed slugger to lead the ball club as New York looks to make another World Series run.

From a defensive standpoint, having Bellinger in center field could be a good decision. He features a Gold Glove ceiling as a defender. Perhaps Bellinger can help the Yankees' all-around defense take a necessary step forward. Bellinger will be a reliable defender at the very least, even if he doesn't earn the American League Gold Glove Award.

This Yankees' roster is set to feature some changes during the '25 campaign. Despite losing Juan Soto in free agency, there is optimism around the ball club given their other offseason moves. They added players such as Max Fried and Paul Goldschmidt in addition to Bellinger.

The Yankees have question marks heading into the new season, but there is plenty of hope as well.