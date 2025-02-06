New York Yankees captain and two-time American League MVP Aaron Judge has added a new title to his name: father.

Judge and his wife, Samantha Bracksieck, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Nora Rose Judge, on January 27, 2025. The couple announced the joyous news via Instagram, sharing an adorable post featuring a black-and-white image of their daughter's tiny feet.

“1/27/25 Nora Rose Judge. What an incredible week it's been. I can't wait for the memories the three of us make,” the six-time All-Star wrote in the caption of the post.

The baseball world has come together to celebrate Judge’s joy over the birth of his daughter. Mike Trout from the Los Angeles Angels and his Yankees teammate Austin Wells are among those who’ve been quick to share their congratulations.

Judge, 32, and Bracksieck have been together since their high school days at Linden High School in California before both attending Fresno State University. The couple got married in a private ceremony in Maui, Hawaii, in December 2021.

The four-time Silver Slugger's announcement comes just weeks before the start of the Yankees' spring training, which begins on February 17. Fresh off an outstanding 2024 season, he will take some time to enjoy fatherhood before returning to the field. Last season, he led the league with a stellar .322 batting average, 58 home runs, 144 RBIs, and an impressive 1.159 OPS, earning his second AL MVP award unanimously.

Although he was brilliant in the regular season, Judge struggled in the postseason. In 14 playoff games, he posted a .184 batting average, with three home runs, a .752 OPS, 20 strikeouts, and 11 walks. Despite his challenges, he led the Yankees to their first World Series appearance since 2009.

Now, as a new father, he could be even more motivated heading into 2025. With the Yankees chasing another title, all eyes will be on Aaron Judge to see if he can help them get there.