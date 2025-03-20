Bubba Chandler, the 22-year-old Pirates pitching prospect, wasted no time responding to Paul Skenes securing Pittsburgh’s 2025 Opening Day start. With a playful but confident message, Chandler made it clear he’s aiming to take over that role by next season.

As soon as Skenes' Opening Day video surfaced, Chandler shot him a message: “It’s going to be a real bummer when you’re starting Day 2 next year.” A bold challenge? Perhaps. But it’s the kind of friendly rivalry that adds excitement to Pittsburgh’s rising rotation.

Skenes embraced the message, recognizing that competition from players like Chandler will only elevate the team. More than just friendly banter, Chandler’s challenge reflects the culture Pittsburgh is cultivating—one fueled by ambition, talent, and a relentless drive to improve.

Coming off a dominant rookie league season, Skenes has earned the nod as the Pirates' Opening Day starter for 2025. He delivered an exceptional debut campaign, posting an 11-3 record, a 1.96 ERA, and racking up 170 strikeouts over just 133 innings. With numbers like that, Pittsburgh had little hesitation in handing him the ball to start the season.

Paul Skenes and Bubba Chandler's budding rivalry for the Pirates

Bubba Chandler, meanwhile, is one of the Pirates' most promising pitching prospects. Originally a two-way player, he eventually committed to the mound full-time, where his powerful fastball and sharp breaking pitches have turned heads. Though he has yet to make his MLB debut, Chandler continues to climb the ranks, displaying both talent and confidence as he inches closer to the big leagues.

The Pirates have long searched for a dominant ace to anchor their rotation, but that could soon be a thing of the past. With Skenes making an immediate impact and Chandler rapidly climbing the ranks, Pittsburgh’s pitching staff is brimming with potential. If Chandler backs up his confident remarks, the Pirates might have an exciting challenge on their hands next spring.

For now, Skenes will handle the Opening Day start as Chandler watches from the dugout. But a year from now, don’t be shocked if the 22-year-old is vying for that spotlight himself.

Though Chandler's words may be playful, his confidence is well-founded. The 22-year-old has been making steady progress through Pittsburgh’s farm system, displaying an electric fastball and a well-rounded arsenal. A dominant showing in Triple-A next season—or a breakthrough in the majors—could put him in serious contention for the 2026 Opening Day start.

Pittsburgh’s rotation is brimming with young talent, but unseating Paul Skenes won’t come easily. The reigning NL Rookie of the Year is on track to cement his status as the Pirates’ top starter, assuming he stays sharp.

If Chandler wants to take that role, he’ll need to refine his control, prove himself against big-league hitters, and showcase the same game-controlling dominance that made Skenes the team’s ace.