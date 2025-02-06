The Pittsburgh Pirates have been eerily quiet in free agency. After a promising first half of 2024, they collapsed despite great starting pitching and missed the playoffs. But the future is bright with Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes and potential star Jared Jones in the rotation. The Pirates needed offense and finally made a free-agency addition on Thursday, bringing in Tommy Pham. Katie Woo and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the one-year deal worth $4 million.

Woo and Rosenthal reported that the Pirates and Pham discussed a contract before the 2024 season. “Pittsburgh’s interest in Pham dates back to last spring, though Pham did not sign with a team until after the regular season began, ultimately agreeing to a minor-league deal with the Chicago White Sox.”

Pham played 70 games for the White Sox, hitting .266 with a 104 OPS+ and playing solid defense. That earned him a spot in the three-team trade deadline blockbuster that sent him back to the St Louis Cardinals. Once they fell out of playoff contention, they waived him, and he signed with the Kansas City Royals. He was their lead-off hitter for their playoff run and had five hits in six games.

Now, the Pirates have some offense to build their lineup around. Pham will not be a slugger who powers a team to the playoffs but can be a contact hitter who patches up the holes around their young hitters. Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds both had great years but Ke'Bryan Hayes needs to improve and Pham can help with that.

The Pirates have re-signed Andrew McCutchen, signed infielder Adam Frazier. and traded for Spencer Horwitz this offseason. None of those players will make a massive impact on the team but great seasons from all of them could force them into the playoffs.