As the San Francisco Giants are in a series against the New York Yankees, the team is in the midst of a fast start as they ae 9-3 which puts them second in the NL West behind the San Diego Padres at 10-3. After the Giants are coming off a walk-off against the Cincinnati Reds, center fielder Heliot Ramos gave a confident assessment of the team that should catch the attention of the Los Angeles Dodgers and its fans.

Ramos was on the show “MLB Central” where he spoke about the team's blazing start to the current campaign where he said that San Francisco does not “back down from any fights.”

“I think it's just the sense of urgency that we have as a team, just trying to go out there and compete,” Ramos said “We don't back down from many fights. So we're just going by out there, just as a team together and getting good at-bats, making good pitches, and just winning game, winning games together.”

Heliot Ramos is not surprised by the Giants' hot start

San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos (17) high fives his teammates after scoring in the 4th inning against the Cincinnati Reds on Opening Day at Great American Ball Park Thursday, March 27, 2025. The Giants lost 6-4.
© Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey speaks during the introductory press conference for shortstop Willy Adames (not pictured) at Oracle Park.
Giants’ Buster Posey keeps it 100 on torpedo bat craze: ‘I would try it’

As the Giants are highlighted by Justin Verlander and other stars, Ramos has been a productive player for the team to start the season, he's hitting a .235 batting average to go along with three home runs and nine RBIs. Going into the season, there was a concern about an oblique injury, but says he feels “better than ever.”

“I'm feeling great I'm feeling healthy, I feel better than ever,” Ramos said. “Just try to stay on my routine, consistent with trainers. I go to the gym, I do a lot of mobility, hip mobility stuff, stretch, a lot of like hot tub, cold tub, and just trying to stay consistent with it.”

Ramos is also not surprised by the team's fast start and even saw this happening going back to Spring training.

“The last exhibition game against Detroit,” Ramos said about when he envisioned the team to reach its peak. “I mean us as a team. even though it was an exhibition game, but us as a team, we were together, we were getting good at-bats, the pitchers were throwing the ball good. So I felt like it was a good start, even though it was an exhibition game.”