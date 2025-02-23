The Texas Rangers have signed centerfielder Kevin Pillar to a minor-league contract on Sunday. Just days after young outfielder Wyatt Langford got hurt in spring training, Texas signed the 12-year veteran. Pillar spoke with MLB.com's Kennedi Landry about why he decided to come out of retirement to sign with the Rangers.

“Going through that process, rehabbing, being cleared, and then starting to hit again, you start getting the itch again,” The newest Ranger said about his offseason thumb surgery. “You start to realize, ‘I really do enjoy doing this. I like playing baseball.' A lot of my talk of retiring last year came from being released early in the year. Then you're not sure you're gonna get a chance to play again. When you get a chance, you start thinking about the reality that not everyone gets to kind of choose when their career is over.”

Pillar played 100 games between the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels last year. He was cut by the White Sox after just 17 games and was pretty productive in 83 games with the Angels. After seven years as the primary centerfielder for the Blue Jays, he has bounced around since 2020. Now, he joins the Rangers as a depth piece looking for a playoff run.

The Rangers continue to add depth

Last year, the Rangers were ravaged by injuries. The rotation was crushed, specifically with injuries to Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom. Josh Jung played 46 games, Evan Carter only 41, and Corey Seager still posted 5.0 bWAR in 123 games. If everyone stays healthy, even with Scherzer's departure, they should compete for the AL West title. But if not, players like Pillar must be successful.

The Rangers have one of the best bench pieces in the league in 26-year-old Josh Smith. He played 77 games at third last year in relief of Jung and has also spent time in the outfield, at shortstop, and DH. The Pillar move could focus his energy on the infield, where he would be the most valuable.

The Rangers missed the playoffs with only 76 wins last year and they have to stock their roster to prevent that from happening again. While Texas got guys back from injury, the Houston Astros lost Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly. The Seattle Mariners did not add anyone of consequence and the Angels and Athletics are not true contenders.

If Pillar plays a solid outfield while holding his own at the plate, the Rangers could have another successful season.