Amid widespread backlash, Major League Baseball and the Texas Rangers have pulled the Rangers' New Era overlap hat from its stores after fans pointed out the design appears to spell out a Spanish vulgarity.

59Fifty, a New Era subsidiary, created the hats for all 30 MLB teams. The team nickname or city is spelled out across each one, with the club's letter logo in the middle, overlapping with the name. For the Rangers, that means “TEXAS” written across the cap with a gigantic T over the X, making it appear to spell, “TETAS,” a vulgar Spanish term for a woman's breasts.

Neither MLB nor New Era has commented publicly on the controversy.

The Rangers aren't the only team whose hat produced funny results. The Houston Astros' version appears to spell “ASHOS,” the Boston Red Sox' spells “BOBON” and Philadelphia Phillies' spells “PHIPIES.”

All funny, but not quite at the level of anatomy-related humor. And it's not the first time New Era and 59Fifty have failed to think a concept through with PG-13 results. Last year's “Shadow Cap” concept led to Oakland Athletics caps appearing to spell out “ASS” across the front.

Perhaps there's a reason baseball fans keep roasting reimagined versions of logos that nobody had a problem with in the first place.

The Rangers are determined to compete in 2025

Now that we've established the Rangers are from Texas and not…another word, the 2023 World Series champs are taking aim at the regular season with a hope to rebound.

A swath of injuries kept Texas out of the playoffs last year, denying the team the chance to defend their championship. Now, led by a (for now) healthy Jacob deGrom, the Rangers have a playoff-caliber roster.

Texas has already had injury scares with Wyatt Langford and Adolis Garcia, but Langford is back and has two hits and a walk in his first six plate appearances of the spring. As for Garcia, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy expects him to be ready for Opening Day as he battles a mild oblique strain.

And deGrom made his spring debut over the weekend, throwing two perfect innings against the Milwaukee Brewers with three strikeouts.

“Felt good. We took it a little slow this spring. But getting out there obviously is a big plus. I was able to locate pretty well… locating arm side was not great. But everything to my glove side was good, which, that’s normally where I throw the ball,” deGrom said after his start, per DLLS Rangers Weekly.