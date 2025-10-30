The Toronto Blue Jays are one win away from their third World Series title in franchise history, and it's thanks in large part to yet another brilliant start on the mound from rookie pitcher Trey Yesavage. Yesavage, who made his second career World Series start, was brilliant, as he did not give the Los Angeles Dodgers any opportunity to settle down on offense. He ended the night with 12 strikeouts, just four hits and one earned run allowed (a solo shot from Kike Hernandez), in seven innings of work, leading the Blue Jays to a 6-1 win in Game 5.

Yesavage was so dominant that it's hard to forget that he's only 22 years of age. He made life for every single Dodgers hitter that he faced miserable — that was how in command he was on the night. He was laboring at the end, but still, he did his job and the Blue Jays came through — sending them back to Toronto with a series lead.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider, as impressed as he was with the way Yesavage took care of business against the powerhouse Dodgers on Wednesday night, was more pleased with the maturity the 22-year-old is carrying himself with, as per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.

Indeed, it takes a different level of maturity to come in and be as dominant as Yesavage was against the Dodgers on Wednesday. It must be nerve-wracking to go to the mound and pitch with that level of pressure on one's shoulders, but the Blue Jays rookie passed that test with flying colors, showing just how wise and composed he is beyond his years.

One would think that Yesavage is done contributing for the Blue Jays this year. But if the World Series gets to a Game 7, he might be in for a bullpen cameo considering how much trust he's gained from Schneider and company.

Trey Yesavage continues meteoric rise for the Blue Jays

Yesavage's talent was never in question. He was the 20th pick of the 2024 MLB Draft for a reason. But still, it's so incredible that someone who was drafted in 2024, and a starting pitcher at that, is able to contribute at this high of a level this soon in his career.

Seriously, Yesavage began the year for the Blue Jays playing baseball at Single-A. Now, he's on the cusp of winning a World Series title while playing a starring role in the process. This is some stuff nearly all of the 22-year olds in the world could only dream of.