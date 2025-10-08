The Toronto Blue Jays enter Tuesday night's AL Division Series Game 3 against the New York Yankees up 2-0. Everything has gone according to plan so far. Both ace Kevin Gausman and rookie Trey Yesavage played roles in shutting down the Yankees' offense with stellar starts in Games 1 and 2. First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. led a Blue Jays offense that scored 23 runs in the first two wins. Ahead of Game 3, which has shifted the ALDS to Yankee Stadium, Toronto manager John Schneider's thoughts on managing Canada's only MLB franchise were shared by team beat writer Keegan Matheson via X, formerly Twitter.

“When you're feeling a country, it kind of gets a little dicey at times,” Schneider stated. “Like the 6th inning, bases loaded, nobody out, and Aaron Judge hitting, you feel like people in Nova Scotia might want to come murder you.”

The pressure that Schneider feels is likely immense, at least to an extent. Ever since the Montreal Expos left for Washington following the 2004 season, the Blue Jays have been alone in Canada. While the MLB has discussed expansion in recent seasons, Canadian cities like Vancouver and Montreal have only been whispered as possibilities. With Toronto possibly one win away from its first AL Championship Series (ALCS) appearance since 2016, can the Jays complete a sweep of the Yankees on the road?

Blue Jays look to finish off ALDS sweep of Yankees

If the Blue Jays complete a sweep of the Yankees Tuesday night, they will hold home-field advantage throughout the ALCS. As the AL's top seed, that should only help smooth out the potential path to a World Series berth. While both the Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners would be formidable opponents, Toronto would definitely be favored in those possible matchups as well.

Schneider is looking to be the first manager since Cito Gaston in 1993 to take the Blue Jays to a World Series. Toronto has gone two-for-two in its Fall Classic trips, winning in back-to-back seasons in 1992 and 1993. Completing an ALDS sweep, followed by an ALCS win, would certainly etch Schneider's name into the Jays franchise history. Can the Blue Jays' skipper handle the expectations of a whole nation and finish the job?