The Zolos take on the Herons in the semifinals! Catch the Leagues Cup series with our Philadelphia Union-Inter Miami odds, prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Union dominated East 1 over Queretaro and Tijuana. They also went on to beat DC United, New York Red Bulls, and Queretaro again to reach this stage.

Inter Miami topped the South 3 section over the likes of Cruz Azul and Atlanta United. Vice City has beaten Orlando City, FC Dallas, and Charlotte FC and are looking to make a run to the finals.

Here are the Philadelphia Union-Inter Miami soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Leagues Cup Odds: LA Galaxy-Inter Miami Odds

Philadelphia Union: +175

Inter Miami: +115

Draw: +280

Over 2.5 Goals: -190

Under 2.5 Goals: +134

How to Watch Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami

TV: N/A

Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Time: 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT

Why Philadelphia Union Can Beat Inter Miami

Philadelphia Union is currently third in the Eastern Conference in the MLS table. The Union has beaten formidable contenders like New York Red Bulls en route to the semifinals and can't be counted out against Miami's marquee stars. Philadelphia is one of the two MLS top-five teams still in the competition, the other being Nashville SC. They have met expectations so far and appear to relish the prospect of topping off their campaign with distinction. Manager Jim Curtin says that whoever wins the inaugural edition of the competition will make history.

The Union beat Club Tijuana 3-1 on July 22 and then Queretaro 5-1 in the group stage. They then took down DC United 0-0 (5-4), the NY Red Bulls 1-1 (4-3), and Queretaro again 2-1 in the quarterfinals. Judging by their form and status before the Leagues Cup, Miami should not be a huge threat to Philadelphia, but things have changed since Lionel Messi's arrival.

Philadelphia has been very impressive at home this season, with only one loss, going 8-1-2. F Julian Carranza has scored 10 goals in 21 matches for Philadelphia, which won seven of its last 11 matches before the Leagues Cup break.

The Union earned runner-up honors in the 2022 MLS Cup and has finished near the top of the Eastern Conference in four straight campaigns. They also defeated Inter Miami by a 4-1 margin back in June, and during the MLS season, Philadelphia has a +13 goal differential in 23 matches.

Philadelphia is expected to stick to their collective play pattern, which tends to deprive their opponents of the ball. It has visibly helped in keeping their backline safe with fewer goals. Daniel Gazdag is their main attacking threat with four goals.

The team is healthy and keeps their composure. In league play, the only team that can beat the Union is themselves or Los Angeles FC. An experienced team, the Union has players with international experience and defenders who can keep things in check. Damion Lowe, Jack Elliott, and Jakob Glesnes are a stellar unit and can keep up with teams using their pace on the ground or their prowess in the air. If they don't make a chance, then they have one of the best keepers in the league in Andre Blake, who is a walking highlight reel. Gazdag is expected to be available, but Carranza has a grade-one hamstring strain and could be a game-time decision. If Carranza can't go, Mikael Uhre's performances won't inspire confidence, and Chris Donovan hasn't had many appearances.

Why Inter Miami Can Beat Philadelphia Union

Miami is the surprise package of the Leagues Cup. Pundits gave them little chance of success, with most suggesting that they would be one of the first teams to crash out. However, inspired by new arrivals, notably Lionel Messi, they have stormed into the last four.

The Herons, who are struggling as basement dwellers in the MLS, have stunningly emerged as title contenders in the Leagues Cup. Miami survived a scare from FC in the Round of 16 before crushing Charlotte FC 4-0 in the quarterfinals. Inter Miami has won five straight matches with Messi in the fold.

The transcendent Argentine superstar has eight goals and an assist in those five games, and Messi is joined in strong recent play by Robert Taylor and Josef Martinez. Inter Miami is averaging more than three goals per game since Messi arrived. The Argentine legend is expected to mastermind their push for a ticket to the final. Drake Callender is able to do just enough in the net to make up for Miami's defensive issues, but if he's under too much pressure, there's only so much that the keeper can do.

If Tata Martino starts Leonardo Campana, that's where Miami could really have their way in the match. More involved in games than Josef Martinez, Campana could make it so that the only way that the Union can defeat the Herons is by turning this game into a shootout in which the team with the most quality wins. Despite how talented the Union is, that team is Miami.

Final Philadelphia Union-Inter Miami Prediction & Pick

The Zolos have been in incredible form, but Inter's change of form has been too good. A lot of goals are expected but Inter Miami takes the cake over Philadelphia Union.

Final Philadelphia Union-Inter Miami Prediction & Pick: Inter Miami (+115), Over 2.5 goals (-190)