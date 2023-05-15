LA Galaxy and SJ Earthquakes meet in the MLS! Catch the MLS odds series here, featuring our LA Galaxy-SJ Earthquakes prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Galaxy (1-3-6) has been one of the biggest disappointments this year, currently occupying the bottom spot in the Western Conference. LA Galaxy lost its previous domestic encounter 3-1 against the Colorado Rapids, but they bounced back with a 3-1 win over Seattle Sounders in the US Open Cup.

The Quakes (5-3-3) have been one of the biggest surprises this season, currently fifth in the conference. After a 1-0 defeat to Monterey Bay in the US Open Cup, the Goonies are unbeaten in the past two games, drawing 2-2 with Austin FC and winning 2-1 over Los Angeles FC.

Here are the LA Galaxy-SJ Earthquakes soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLS Odds: LA Galaxy-Earthquakes Odds

Los Angeles Galaxy: -125

San Jose Earthquakes: +270

Draw: +280

Over 2.5 Goals: -184

Under 2.5 Goals: +150

How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. Earthquakes

TV: Fox Deportes, Fox Sports 1, SiriusXM FC

Stream: MLS Pass on Apple TV, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Bet365, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue

Time: 9:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM PT

Why LA Galaxy Can Beat Earthquakes

If there is one MLS team that has failed to live up to its pre-season promise, it would be the Galaxy, who have only six points after 10 domestic games, the fewest for the club at this stage of the season. It has been a very rough open to the campaign for an LA Galaxy squad that was expected to make the playoffs this year.

The Gold and White outfit will be playing back in the Dignity Health Sports Park with some momentum. After conceding five goals in aggregate against Orlando City and Colorado Rapids in the MLS, LA Galaxy comes with some momentum after defeating Seattle Sounders in the US Open Cup. Julian Aude opened the scoring in the game while Memo Rodriguez tallied a brace. The Galaxy did well in that game, controlling the ball for 57% of the match and making nine total shots and five corner kicks.

Only three teams – Salt Lake, Charlotte, and Atlanta United – have conceded more than their 17 goals. Much of their issues at the offensive end have simply come from an unexplainable lack of finishing. LA Galaxy enters this game tied with two other teams – New York Red Bulls and Kansas City – scoring eight goals, the league-worst records.

Greg Vanney must be feeling the heat after a pair of managerial sackings earlier this week, as the LA coach has struggled to get his players to buy into a fundamental possession-based style. LA Galaxy should hold their ground at home soil, where they have a 1-1-3 record, scoring seven goals and conceding nine.

Chris Mvinga, Sega Coulibaly, and Douglas Costa are out in this game as they deal with lower leg injuries. Jonathan Dos Santos is doubtful as he deals with his calf injury. Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez should find his groove in this match, as he is helped in the frontline by Dejan Joveljic, Riqui Puig, and Marky Delgado.

Why Earthquakes Can Beat LA Galaxy

The Quakes are having a completely different season after 11 games, earning 18 points, their greatest total to this point in an MLS regular season since 2016. The Quakes rank fifth in the West, trailing Seattle, LA FC, Saint Louis, and Dallas. For all their success this season, San Jose has just a +1 goal differential through their first 11 matches.

Coach Luchi Gonzalez has not only improved this team’s mentality, but he has also gotten his players to employ a highly skillful and successful offensive approach, which has recently paid dividends. The Quakes shared the spoils with Austin FC in a 2-2 game at the Q2 Stadium. Lately, they snatched a 2-1 win over LA FC, where Cristian Espinoza secured two goals. The Quakes managed to pull off the victory despite getting 40% ball possession and making only three shots on target and four corner kicks.

However, the Quakes are still struggling on the road. Through six matches in all competitions, they are yet to pick up a road victory, losing four times and conceding in every match. The 11 goals conceded away in league play is in stark contrast with the three they have allowed at home through six matches, having kept three clean sheets.

Long-term absentees Judson and Nathan Cardoso will continue watching the games from the sidelines. Carlos Akapo is also out with a hamstring injury. Niko Tsakiris is questionable as he deals with adductor pain. Cristian Espinoza should continue spearheading the attack for the Quakes, as he looks to add to his eight-goal and three-assist tallies. Jeremy Ebobisse is second in the team with five goals while Jamiro Monteiro has two assists. Defender Carlos Akapo has one goal and one assist so far.

Final LA Galaxy-Earthquakes Prediction & Pick

Despite the homecourt advantage, LA Galaxy is still struggling to find its groove this season. San Jose might be able to find their first road victory here in Carson.

Final LA Galaxy-Earthquakes Prediction & Pick: San Jose Earthquakes (+270), Over 2.5 goals (-184)