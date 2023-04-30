The Whitecaps host the Rapids as we continue our MLS odds series with a Whitecaps-Rapids prediction, pick, and how to watch!

Vancouver lost its chance to proceed to the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals after losing 6-0 in aggregate to Los Angeles FC. The Whitecaps are also coming off a goalless draw in their visit to Q2 Stadium against Austin FC. Vancouver hopes that this game back in the BC Place will jumpstart a series of wins early this season.

The Rapids are coming off a five-game unbeaten streak. In that stretch of games, the Rapids won its recent fixture against Northern Colorado Hailstorm in a 3-1 score to proceed in the fourth round of the US Open Cup. In the other five games, the Rapids won against Sporting Kansas and secured draws against Saint Louis, Charlotte, LA FC, and Austin.

Here are the Whitecaps-Rapids soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLS Odds: Whitecaps-Rapids Odds

Vancouver Whitecaps: -145

Colorado Rapids: +340

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: -126

Under 2.5 Goals: +102

How to Watch Whitecaps vs. Rapids

TV: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Stream: Bet365, MLS Season Pass

Time: 10:30 PM ET / 7:40 PM PT

Why Whitecaps Can Beat Rapids

Vancouver failed to arrest their slump in form, as they were held to a goalless draw by Austin FC last time out. In that match, Vancouver Whitecaps had 43% possession and 13 shots on goal with four on target. On the other side, Austin FC had 17 attempts on goal with 7 on target. Andres Cubas and Brian White picked up yellow cards for the Whitecaps in the first half.

Moreover, Vanni Sartini’s side has failed to win three of their last four games, a run which saw them crash out of the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals following a 6-0 aggregate loss to Los Angeles FC. However, the Whitecaps are unbeaten in six league games and sit eighth in the Western Conference with ten points from eight matches. Vancouver has a 2-4-2 record across eight games, scoring 11 goals, with eight of them made at home.

In contrast to their position in the Western Conference’s ranking, Vancouver Whitecaps actually have the second-best defensive line in the business. The only team with a sturdier backline is the 2022 MLS winners Los Angeles. However, with barely seven goals conceded, coach Vanni Sartini’s boys are proving to be one hard nut to crack.

The BLue-and-White is figuring things out offensively, as they have scored just one goal in the last four games in all competition. Brian White and Ryan Gauld have been playing up top with Simon Becher, who’s in just his second year professionally. They have been positive at home so far this season. Yohei Takaoka has settled in in goal. Julian Gressel has been excellent in a midfield role in a 4-3-3 formation.

The Village will be without new striker Sergio Cordova, who is out injured in his right hamstring. Goalkeeper Max Anchor is also out with a left shoulder sprain. Gressel will be looking to add to his tally of one goal and four assists; the same goes for Becher who has three goals and one assist. 11 players have picked up at least one yellow card for the Whitecaps.

Why Rapids Can Beat Whitecaps

Meanwhile, Colorado cruised to the fourth round of the US Open Cup with a 3-1 win over Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC on Thursday. In that game, the goalscorers were Jonathan Lewis (5′, 55′) and Max Alves (65′). Robin Fraser’s Colorado Rapids have turned their attacks into goals six times in the course of their previous six matches. The total of goals that they have conceded during that same period comes to six.

Robin Fraser’s side are unbeaten in six games, winning twice since losing successive games against San Jose Earthquakes and Minnesota United in March. With eight points from nine games, Colorado is 12th in the Western Conference, level on points with Austin FC and Portland Timbers. The Rapids are hoping that their 1-2-2 away record improves, where they have only found four goals and given up eight. The team is suffering this season, orbiting around the bottom of the Western Conference with the likes of Sporting Kansas City and LA Galaxy.

For the burgundy outfit, they have a number of injuries going into this game which could hurt them offensively. Moïse Bombito (Knee Injury), Aboubacar Keita (groin), Jack Price (Achilles tendon rupture), Jackson Travis (Abdominal muscles injury), Abraham Rodriguez (knee), and Cole Bassett (hamstring) will miss out on this game. Braian Galván (groin), Sam Nicholson (ankle), Max Alves (knee), and Diego Rubio (ankle) are also questionable heading into this match.

For Colorado, Diego Rubio is their only reliable chance creator. They have yet to score a goal on a set piece. Defensively, they are getting better but still flawed. Perhaps the win over the Hailstorm will be a confidence boost for a side desperate for finishing. Michael Barrios leads the team with two goals and two assists while Rubio follows with one goal and one assist. Bassett, Max, and Kevin Cabral have put in one goal each. 13 different players have earned at least one yellow card, led by Bryan Acosta with four.

Final Whitecaps-Rapids Prediction & Pick

The Rapids appear to have a non-existing offensive threat. With a trip back to Canada, the Whitecaps can hold on to a win here.

Final Whitecaps-Rapids Prediction & Pick: Vancouver Whitecaps (-145), Under 2.5 goals (+102)