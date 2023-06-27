Becky Lynch has a close relationship with the two WWE superstars who will meet in one of the biggest matches on the Money in the Bank card. Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch's husband, will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor, who trained Lynch to be a wrestler.

What does that mean for Lynch's rooting interest in the Money in the Bank title match? The top WWE women's superstar, of course, hopes Rollins retains the belt, though she praised Balor in a conversation on “After The Bell.”

“Obviously, this one's a bit of a conflict of interest,” Lynch said, via Sportskeeda. “You know, the person who trained me and then my husband. And you know, myself and Finn have been friends for over 20 years at this stage. And the fact that we've both made it to the highest level. The thing is though, when you saw Finn, when I walked into that gym for the first time and saw him, you knew he was going to make it.”

Lynch and Balor both left Ireland to become WWE stars. Balor became the inaugural WWE Universal Champion by defeating Rollins at SummerSlam 2016. Lynch won the main event of WrestleMania 35 in 2019, becoming the most popular female wrestler in WWE history.

“You know, you were like, not only was he your teacher, so obviously you looked up to him and respected him like that, but he had that presence about him that you knew he was going to make it,” Lynch continued. “So, and see everything that he's done, especially lately with The Judgment Day and being one of the hottest acts on TV. But then you go, ‘God, just stop jumping my husband.' You know, like, ‘I don't want to hate you. You're making me hate you. What are you doing?' Gotta give him some of them [slaps].”

Lynch will compete in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match Saturday. Rollins and Balor will fight for the second straight Premium Live Event.