Seth Rollins is a WWE wrestler and former member of The Shield stable. Rollins has been one of the most popular WWE wrestlers and one of the top performers in the company. Starting in 2012, he has been part of some iconic matches and tag teams. In singles competition, Rollins managed to win the WWE Championship twice, WWE Universal Championship twice, won the Money in the Bank in 2014, and the Royal Rumble in 2019. Overall, his career has been great and in large part, that is due to his commitment to always improve. Just like him, his partner is also in WWE, and she is one of the best wrestlers in the women’s division. Let’s talk about Seth Rollins’ wife Becky Lynch.

Seth Rollins’ wife Becky Lynch

Becky and Seth have been married since June 29, 2021. Before that, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child, their daughter Roux, and she was born on Dec. 4, 2020. Their relationship is a true testament to how work does not need to interfere with a bond between two people, as Lynch and Rollins are always able to separate business from their life together. While Rollins has been successful in his own right, Lynch has been too. She carried her division in many regards over the last couple of years, with her personalities and matches being widely praised by critics and WWE fans. However, before we get to her marriage and work success, let’s look at the early life of Seth Rollins’ wife Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch was born Rebecca Quin on Jan. 30, 1987. She comes from Limerick, Ireland, and her story with wrestling started when she was just 7 years old, as Becky found wrestling as a way to connect with Richy, her brother. While Becky managed to carve herself out a career in the business, her brother was unable to do so. Lynch started out in the independent circle, wrestling in promotions such as Extreme Canadian Championship Wrestling and working around the globe. It was in 2006, however, when Becky had a life-altering injury,

During an event in Germany, Becky Lynch severely injured her head and had to take a six-year hiatus from the business of wrestling. Despite the hiatus and the injury, Lynch got an opportunity to appear in NXT. After impressing there for two years, Lynch was able to move to the main roster. As part of the main roster, Becky Lynch has thrived, especially since debuting her The Man character and persona. In WWE, Lynch was the Smackdown Women’s Champion four times, Raw Women’s Champion two times, and the winner of the Royal Rumble in 2019, the same year in which her husband won the male iteration of the event.

When it comes to their relationship, nothing came suddenly. As both of them were on the top of the wrestling game in 2019, when they officially began dating, Lynch and Rollins naturally spent more and more time together. When their relationship was made public over social media, according to The Sportster, WWE looked to monetize the pair as much as possible. Over time, that became annoying for fans, and the on-screen relationship was fading away as both Lynch and Rollins focused on their singles careers. Speaking with Richard Deitsch of the Sports Media podcast, Rollins shared his view on the relationship failing to materialize on the screen. He said this:

“We tried to make the best of it, but I don’t think either of us were terribly comfortable with it. Even though we have incredible chemistry as people, as performers, our characters never really vibed on-screen.”

That was unfortunate, but it was also a blessing for the couple. Clearly, their on-screen chemistry in their wrestling characters, if there was an insistence to keep it going, could have severely damaged their marriage. At the time, they were just dating, but in 2020, their relationship came to a new level. While on Raw, Lynch announced she was expecting a baby, and she had to give up her championship. When she spoke to People about the pregnancy, she had this to say:

“I’ve always, always wanted kids. I’m just so career-focused that it became one of those things that, when you’re chasing a dream for so long, I always wondered, ‘Am I going to get around to it? Is it going to happen for me?”

The baby did derail their plans, along with the COVID-19 pandemic at the time, to have their wedding, but Lynch and Rollins ended up getting married in June 2021. Now, with both still relevant in their divisions, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the wrestling power couple.

