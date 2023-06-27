WWE superstar LA Knight is about to participate in the biggest match of his career when he joins the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match at The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, July 1. However, the wrestler has his sights set on a bigger prize than the MITB briefcase. He wants a piece of the real King of England, King Charles III.

As the fan favorite to win the 2023 Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, LA Knight should have a big night at the next WWE Premium Live Event. But the wrestler doesn’t just want the MITB briefcase while he’s in London. He wants the crown.

“I gotta go to the top man and run for King Charles,” LA Knight told the Daily Star as he heads to England. “I know he's old and beaten down and you know busted up, but I've got to take the crown.”

Before he gets a shot at the newly-crowned king, LA Knight will be looking to earn the briefcase that gives him a shot at the newly-crowned WWE Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, or the long-standing Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

In the 2023 Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, LA Knight will go up against Damian Priest, BUTCH, Santos Escobar, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, and Logan Paul, who are all looking for that magical contract for a title shot anytime, anywhere.

Fans will surely be rooting hard for LA Knight. The wrestler has taken a long and winding road to the top of WWE, but after returning to the company and scrapping his failed Max Dupri gimmick, LA Knight has quickly become one of the most over superstars in the WWE Universe.