The MW3 Zombies mode comes with all sorts of missions and quests for players to get lost into, including the Automated Backup Mission. Overall, the level requires players to search for Ammo Mod Circuit Boards to activate three Deadbolt Turrets with. However, some players might not know where to get the circuit boards, or where to find the turrets. In this guide, we'll help you complete the MW3 Zombies Automated Backup Mission.

MW3 Zombies Automated Backup – How To Complete The Mission

To complete the quest, the player must activate three Deadbolt Turrets with Ammo Mod Circuit Boards. Furthermore, these items are listed as rare (blue items), but can be found across the map quite easily.

To get Ammo Mod Circuit Boards, you can acquire them via completing objectives, or more easily, fighting enemies in infested strongholds. Additionally, you might also find Ammo Mods within Aether Chests, so feel free to keep and eye out for them.

Once you find the Ammo Mod Circuit Boards, take them directly to the nearest Deadbolt Turret. To find the Deadbolt Turret, simply take a look at your map to find. Additionally, use the Legendary to help identify Deadbolt Turret locations. Finding them is much easier than finding the actual Circuit Boards.

Now, to complete the mission, players must activate three total turrets to succeed. To avoid any sort of glitches or bugs, make sure the same person is putting the Ammo Mods in the turrets, to ensure progression flows normally. Any Ammo Mod should work fine, like the Brain Rot Ammo Mod or Cryo Ammo Mod. However, we recommend using any Ammo Mods that you yourself typically don't use.

And voila! You've completed the Automated Backup Mission in MW3 Zombies.

And that wraps up our guide on how to complete the MW3 Zombies Automated Backup Mission. Overall, the quest itself does take a fair bit of time, so try working towards your goal as soon as you start the match. We hope this guide helps you complete the mission. Lastly, check out our other guides for MW3 Zombies, like how to destroy a Mercenary Convoy or befriend a zombie dog.

