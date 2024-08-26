ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Mystics take on the Seattle Storm. Our WNBA odds series has our Mystics Storm prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Mystics Storm.

The Seattle Storm did need to shake things up if they wanted to increase their odds of making a deep run in the WNBA playoffs this year. The team stumbled out of the gate after the Olympic break, looking terrible in losses to the Atlanta Dream and Indiana Fever. Seattle made a significant move last week, acquiring Gabby Williams. For those who follow women's basketball closely, this is a very exciting and fascinating move. For those who don't follow women's hoops all that much, Gabby Williams helped France come extremely close to upsetting the United States in the women's basketball gold medal game at the recently-concluded Paris Olympics. Williams was the leader of a French team whose defensive intensity and high effort on the glass bothered Team USA for 40 minutes. France lost by one point, with Williams falling just short of an epic upset. Seattle gets Williams' two-way quality and her defense and rebounding.

Notably, Seattle hasn't played since last Tuesday, August 20. Williams has therefore had a chance to practice with her new teammates for several days and get settled in. Seattle has lucked out in terms of not having to throw Williams into the fire without first giving her a look at the playbook. The absence of any games in a five-day period has given the Storm the perfect opportunity to integrate Williams into their system and derive maximum benefit from her presence. WNBA watchers will be drawn to the New York Liberty and Phoenix Mercury on Monday night, but they will also be keenly interested in the Gabby Williams fit in Seattle. This game against the Washington Mystics offers a first test drive.

Here are the Mystics-Storm WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Mystics-Storm Odds

Washington Mystics: +8.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +320

Seattle Storm: -8.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -430

Over: 159.5 (-110)

Under: 159.5 (-110)

How To Watch Mystics vs Storm

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: Monumental Sports, Fox 13 Plus

Why The Mystics Can Cover The Spread/Win

Gabby Williams is a good player, but she did not shoot for a high percentage against Team USA in the gold medal game. Her offensive value to the Storm might be a little more limited than some people think. Williams might also need a game or two to adjust to her new situation. Washington can benefit from that sluggishness and keep the game close enough to cover the spread.

Why The Storm Can Cover The Spread/Win

Gabby Williams does not have to score on a team with Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins-Smith, and Jewell Loyd. If she is giving Seattle energy, defense, and rebounding, that's plenty. Williams can reduce the burden on her teammates at the defensive end of the floor. There is ample reason to think that Williams and her defensive activity will make Seattle a better team and a much tougher out in the WNBA. Against a not-very-good Washington squad, Seattle should be able to flex its muscles a little.

Final Mystics-Storm Prediction & Pick

We really haven't seen the Storm at their best in quite some time. They got a full week off, are rested and at home, and now they have Gabby Williams against the bottom-rung Mystics. Seattle is a good play here.

Final Mystics-Storm Prediction & Pick: Storm -8.5