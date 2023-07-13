Naomi Osaka is one of the biggest names in tennis, as a four-time Grand Slam singles champion, with two top finishes apiece in both the US Open and Australian Open. She is also a prominent mental health advocate. Earlier this month, she added a new title to her impressive array of accolades: mother. Naomi Osaka and her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, just welcomed a baby girl. Osaka first announced the pregnancy six months ago on Instagram with the caption “Can't wait to get back on the court but here's a little life update for 2023,” alongside a pic of the baby's ultrasound. The baby's birth renewed interest in finding out more about Naomi Osaka's partner Cordae, so here it goes!

Naomi Osaka's boyfriend Cordae

Cordae is a well-respected rapper in the music world. His debut studio album, The Lost Boy, was released in 2019 to wide acclaim, receiving two nominations at the 62nd Grammy Awards for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song for the single “Bad Idea.”

He has collaborated with H.E.R. and Young Thug. Osaka showed Cordae some love on Instagram as his second album, Bird's Eye View, was being released. Osaka said, “Getting closer to someone and seeing how much love and dedication they put into their craft is truly inspiring.”

Cordae then responded to the post, commenting “I LOVE U 2 DEATH !! U TRULY MY RIDE OR DIE BONNIE AND CLYDE JUST WAY MORE FLY.”

In October 2022, Cordae completed a European tour and shared photos and videos from the tour on Instagram to celebrate the achievement. The carousel post included concert footage and a photo of his plane seat for the ride back. “My first ever headline tour in Europe is complete! Appreciate y'all more than u know. Can't wait to come back 1000X over. New music otw 📶,” he said in the caption.

Naomi Osaka and Cordae's first date

Cordae and Osaka reportedly went to an L.A. Clippers game for their first date in 2019. However, Osaka and Cordae didn't publicly reveal they were dating during the first year of their relationship. Cordae later revealed in a video for GQ that their first kiss was in Indian Wells, California.

Cordae also shared that his favorite date with Osaka so far was when, “we drove to Rhode Island from New York to go visit my grandmother. That was super tight,” the rapper said.

Tennis is “not my sport” says Cordae

While he is very supportive of Osaka's professional career, Cordae admits he knew very little about the tennis world before the two started dating.

“If you asked me about tennis, before being immersed in it because of Naomi, I could only give you Venus and Serena Williams, you know? Because they're just a part of the culture,” he said in a People magazine article.

The 2019 US Open was the first tennis match Cordae ever attended. The next year, when the Covid-19 pandemic forced the grand slam to take place in the bubble, Cordae joined Osaka at the event — although she joked on social media that he still hadn't learned the game.

Osaka wrote on Instagram, “The funniest part is even after doing all this I'm still convinced he doesn't understand the rules of tennis lol.”

Cordae has supported Naomi Osaka through her mental health struggles

One thing Cordae does know is how to support Naomi Osaka through her mental health ups-and-downs. Osaka has been very open and public about her mental health struggles, and has praised Cordae for the support he provides her during hard times.

In 2020, he rushed to her side so they could quarantine together at the US Open when she called him from the event.

“I FaceTimed him a couple days earlier and said I was feeling sad and lonely in the bubble,” she posted to Instagram. Little to Osaka know that Cordae then boarded a flight and quarantined in a hotel so that he could be with her.

Naomi Osaka and Cordae are proud parents to baby girl Shai

Osaka first revealed publicly that she and Cordae were going to be parents in January 2023 on Instagram.

Osaka shared screenshots of a message, typed in both English and Japanese, reflecting on her career.

“The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it's the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun,” she said. “These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to.”

A few months later, in June 2023, Osaka shared photos from her princess-themed baby shower — revealing for the first time that she and Cordae were expecting a baby girl. In one picture, Osaka stood in front of a banner that read: “A little princess is on the way!” Cordae is also spotted in a different photo, kissing his girlfriend's belly.

In July 2023, Osaka and Cordae confirmed they welcomed a baby girl in Los Angeles and that Osaka and the baby are “doing well”.

Most recently, while performing at Canada's Calgary Stampede, Cordae announced that their baby girl's name is Shai.

“My daughter Shai was just born a couple days ago, so I dedicate this performance to my baby girl Shai,” Cordae proudly said to the audience. “Love you, I'm going back home.”

Cordae and Naomi Osaka enjoy time together out of the spotlight

Naomi Osaka and Cordae, despite both flourishing in high-profile entertainment-related careers, prefer to keep their relationship private.

They both stress that they're careful about what aspects of their relationship they share.”We were dating for almost a year before people knew about us,” the rapper said. “So we kind of move very reclusively. We don't really post intimate moments, because I feel as though they're sacred. A relationship is really a sacred thing. Once you let outside influences get into it, it becomes less sacred.”

Here's hoping Naomi Osaka, Cordae and their new baby Shai are able to keep their new family relationship as sacred as they choose!