ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the final week of the first round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs as drivers head to Bristol. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odds series with a Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol prediction and pick.

This is the final week of the round of 16 for the NASCAR playoffs. One driver, Joey Logano, has secured a spot in the next round with wins already in the playoffs. Four drivers are sitting at the brink of elimination though, as Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., and Harrison Burton all need quality finishes to move on to next week.

This week, NASCAR moves to Bristol for a Saturday night race. The track is just .533 miles long, with four to nine-degree banked straight away, and between 24 and 30-degree turns. It is also the only track left on the circuit to utilize two pit row lanes, instead of one. Denny Hamlin took the win at the spring race here, with Martin Truex. Jr., Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman, and Kyle Larson rounding out the top five.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NASCAR Odds: Cup Series at Bristol Odds

Denny Hamlin: +500

Kyle Larson: +650

Christopher Bell: +700

Ty Gibbs: +1000

Chris Buescher: +1200

Brad Keselowski: +1400

Martin Truex Jr.: +1600

Ryan Blaney: +1800

Chase Elliott: +2000

Joey Logano: +2000

William Byron: +1000

Tyler Reddick: +2200

Kyle Busch: +2200

Alex Bowman: +2100

Josh Berry: +3700

Chase Briscoe: +3700

Ross Chastain: +4400

How to Watch Cup Series at Bristol

TV: USA

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

*Watch Nascar LIVE with fuboTV (Free Trial)*

Favorites To Win Cup Series at Bristol

Denny Hamlin needs a strong performance to stave off elimination, and no track is better for him. He started third here in the Spring, would lead 163 laps, and won the race. He also won the fall race last year, after starting second and falling behind. Hamlin would come back to get fourth in the second stage, and end up leading 142 laps on his way to the win. He also was solid in both 2021 and 2022. In 2021, he finished ninth after leading 65 laps and winning a stage. In 2022, he also would finish ninth. Hamlin also won here in 2019 and 2012.

Kyle Larson sits second in odds to win. Larson has been amazing on the short concrete track at Bristol in recent years. Since 2017, he has completed ten races on the short track here. Larson has led laps in nine of those races, including 175 or more laps in three of them. He has three runner-up finishes, a win, and has finished outside the top ten just once. Further, he has been in the top three at the end of a stage in seven of the ten races here. He has, by far, the best average finish of any drive on this track among active drivers. Further, it has not just been about starting positions for him. Last year, he started 36th in the fall race, and would still finish in second. Last time out, he started tenth, would lead 19 laps, and finish fifth.

Christopher Bell finished the spring race tenth, after leading 29 laps and being in the top ten of both stages. Bell has not won on concrete before but has been great here in the last other races on this concrete track. In the fall of 2022, he led 143 laps, finished stage one in second, and finished stage two in first. It would all lead to a fourth-place finish for him. Last year, he started first and was in first after both of the first two stages. Bell would go on to lead 187 laps, but finish third.

Sleepers To Win Cup Series at Bristol

Ty Gibbs is currently in an advancing position, but he has just a six-point lead on Denny Hamlin, with Keselowski, and Truex right behind him. Gibbs does not have an amazing record here but has been solid. In his first race here in 2022, he finished 35th with a steering issue. Then, in 2023, he would start eighth, finish second after the second stage, lead 102 laps, and finish fifth. In the spring, he had the lead after the first and second stages and would lead 137 laps on his way to a ninth-place finish.

Brad Keselowski needs a solid finish here to keep moving on. Keselowski finished third here in the spring, led a lap, and was in the top five of both stages. He won on this track in 2002, leading 115 laps. In 2022, he led 109 laps, won the first stage, but finished 13th. In his last seven races here, he has a win and five other top-ten finishes. During those same races, he has secured points by finishing high enough on a stage in every single one of them.

Martin Truex Jr. is looking for a repeat of the spring race. He would finish second after leading 54 laps in the spring. Still, that was his best finish since a runner-up finish in 2011. Since then, he has raced on this rack 23 times, with just four top-ten finishes and one being an all-star race.

Cup Series at Bristol Prediction & Pick

This should be an amazing race. Four of the bottom five drivers in the chase all need a solid finish to move on. Further, Kyle Larson is sitting ninth and needs points to help him in the next round. The only driver of these six in a solid position is Christopher Bell, but a win here could make his next few weeks much less stressful. Expect some of those drivers in dire need of points to take some chances. Some will pay off, and some will end their season.

Cup Series at Bristol Prediction & Pick: Hamlin Winner (+500), Gibbs Top Five (+125), Keselowski Top Five (+180)