The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs head to Watkins Glen this week for Go Bowling at the Glen. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odds series with a NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen Go Bowling at the Glen prediction and pick.

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs head to Watkins Glen this week. This track is 2.450 miles long and drives will go 220.5 miles around it to claim the checkered flag. With seven total turns, five of them being right, there is a little getting used to. While most road courses are largely unique, there are some similarities to other tracks. The most similar tracks are the Charlotte Road Course, Circuit of the Americans (COTA), the Indy Road Course, and Sonoma. Drivers who have tackled these well will most likely fare well here too.

Joey Logano won last week to secure his spot in the next round. If one of the remaining 16 drivers wins this week, they will move on as well. Currently, Brad Keselowski, Harrison Burton, Martin Truex Jr., and Chase Briscoe currently are in danger of missing the next round.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NASCAR Odds: Cup Series at Watkins Glen Odds

Kyle Larson: +600

Shane Van Gisbergen: +650

William Byron: +800

Tyler Reddick: +900

Chase Elliott: +1100

Christopher Bell: +1300

Martin Truex Jr.: +1500

Ty Gibbs: +1600

Michael McDowell: +1700

AJ Allmendinger: +1700

Denny Hamlin: +2500

Kyle Busch: +2800

Daniel Suarez: +3300

Chris Buescher: +3300

Juan Pablo Montoya: +3700

How to Watch Cup Series at Watkins Glen

TV: USA Network

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

Favorites To Win Cup Series at Watkins Glen

Kyle Larson is currently tenth in the playoff standings, but the favorite to win this race. He has been solid at the Glen. Last time out, in 2023, He started fifth, would finish in the top six in the first two stages, but would finish 26th. Still, he won in 2021 and 2022, while finishing in the top ten in 2018 and 2019. further, he has finished a stage in the top eight in each of the last six races, while leading laps in three of the last four.

Shane Van Gisbergen sits second in odds but is not in the race for the playoff title. He has never raced here at the Glen but has been solid at road courses. At a similar track, the Indy Road Course, he has a top-ten finish. Further, he has won at Chicago on the street course. Still, this has not been a good year for Van Gisbergen. He has raced seven times this year, finishing in the top 20 just once.

William Byron is the defending champion here. He started second last year, would finish in the top two in both stages and lead 66 laps. Bryon would win the race. He would also finish sixth in 2021, and eighth in 2018. Still, he was outside the top 20 in both 2022 and 2019. Further, he has struggled in the most similar course, the Indy Road Course, having two accidents and finishing 14th in the other race.

Tyler Reddick sits fourth in odds to win the race. He finished eighth last time on this track. Further, in 2022, he would start fifth, lead two laps, and be second after the first stage. Still, he would finish the race seventh. In 2021, he would finish tenth. Reddick has shown he can win on tracks like this though. He won the Indy road course in 2022.

Sleepers To Win Cup Series at Watkins Glen

Christopher Bell has been great in his three starts here. Last year, he would start seventh, and finish the race third. He also had a great performance in 2022. He started the race 38th and would work his way up to tenth after the second stage. Bell would finish the race eighth. Then in 2021, he would finish seventh, and be second after the second stage.

Martin Truex Jr. has been solid here. In his last seven races, he has finished inside the top ten six times. In 2022, he did finish 23rd. Further, he has led laps in five of the last seven races. Truex won the race in 2017 and would be the runner-up in 2018 and 2019. Further, he would finish third in 2021.

Cup Series at Watkins Glen Prediction & Pick

The prediction for this year's Go Bowling at the Glen is that it will be a combination of experience and good work on road tracks. Further, winners at this race have traditionally been racing well. That leaves just a few options for this race to make an impact.

Cup Series at Watkins Glen Prediction & Pick: William Byron Top 5 (-105), Christopher Bell top 5 (+170)