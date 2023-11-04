2KTV is a weekly program hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning.

NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 9 arrived, with more questions and answers full of rewards all for free. For those new to 2K, 2KTV is a weekly program hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning. The show covers a wide variety of content regarding 2K24, the league, content creator and developer interviews. However, most people like to watch the show for the free rewards that come from answering the questions. So without further ado, let's get into those answers.

NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 9 Answers

Answer: Zach Lavine Answer: 20.3 Answer: Jamal Murray Answer: Shooting Guard Answer: Denver Nuggets Answer: Grizzlies Answer: 39 Answer: 6'8″ Answer: Jazz Answer: Vote For #1 Play Of The Week Answer: Wilt Chamberlain Answer: 3 Answer: Any Answer: Spin Cycle Answer: Warriors Answer: Clippers Answer: December Answer: 15 Answer: Adam Silver

You can watch each episode directly from the NBA 2K24 main menu on next-gen. Additionally, each correctly answered question gives the player a free reward (typically VC). If you just started watching 2KTV, check our episode answers recap guide for episodes 1-6. We also have answers for episodes 7 and 8, so be sure to check those out if you can.

Lastly, feel free to submit your best plays and highlights to 2KTV. Who knows? You might get to see your highlight make it into the show, and you'll get a free reward along with it too.

Overall, NBA 2K24 2KTV provides the easiest way to earn VC and other rewards for no cost whatsoever. Whenever you need to take a break from The City or MyTEAM, watch the latest episodes to find out everything new coming to 2K. It's more than worth it to check the episodes out whenever you don't feel like gaming right away. Plus, considering the price of VC, you almost want to watch 2KTV, even if it nets you a few thousand VC.

And that wraps it up for this NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 9 Answer Guide. Make sure to check back with us every week for new episodes and answers. NBA 2K24 is out now for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

