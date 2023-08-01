NBA 2K24 is just a little over one month away. The developers recently revealed a roadmap that shows when they will unveil some of the new features coming to the latest installment.

But while we wait another couple of weeks for those reveals, we got some other news to keep up the hype while waiting.

NBA 2K24 Reveals First Look of Victor Wembanyama & Devin Booker In-Game

Per the official NBA 2K24 Twitter page, fans were able to get a glimpse of Phoenix Suns‘ Shooting Guard Devin Booker.

Booker was the cover athlete for NBA 2K23 and continues to be one of the best players in the league. He's earned three consecutive NBA All-Star Team honors, and was part of the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2016.

The Suns came up just short of winning the NBA Finals back in the 2020-2021 season. They've since struggled to reach the Finals again, but continue to be a serious playoff contender. We'll see how the team performs without veteran Chris Paul, who went to Golden State this offseason. In return, they received former Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal.

Last night the developers continued showing off player models. This time it was Spurs' sensational rookie Victor Wembanyama.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Wembanyama performed well during the Summer League but the real test begins this year when he plays with the pros. Many sports analysts consider him to be one of the best prospects ever seen in NBA history, but we'll see soon enough if the hype was warranted.

Wemby joins a Spurs team that hasn't played past the first round of the playoffs since the 2016-2017 season. The Spurs went 22-60 last year, and Wembanyama is expected to help raise that number. He joins legendary head coach Gregg Popovich, and together the duo may create some more lasting memories for the city of San Antonio.

We're excited to see what the 2023 first overall pick can do in his new home.

NBA 2K24 Release Date

If there's one thing the 2K series always gets right, it's the look of the game. The player models look phenomenal as they always do, and we're looking forward to seeing them in-game and in the action. Now all we need to know is Wembanyama's rating.

NBA 2K24 comes out September 8th for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Kobe Bryant returns as the game's cover athlete for the fourth time ever. He's the cover athlete for both the Kobe Bryant and Black Mamba Editions. Joining him on the cover is WNBA Point Guard Sabrina Ionescu for the WNBA edition of the game.

For more gaming news, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.