NBA 2K24 Devs Wish Kobe Bryant Happy Birthday In Heartfelt Tweet, Fans React

The NBA 2K24 dev team tweeted out a picture, wishing L.A. Lakers' legend Kobe Bryant a happy birthday. Bryant, who's also the cover athlete of the latest NBA 2K game, would've celebrated his 45th birthday today, if not for a tragic accident that took the life of Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others.
Bryant, as many know by this point, was a five-time NBA Champion who spent twenty seasons with the L.A. Lakers. The 13th overall pick in the 1996 NBA draft had one of the most illustrious careers out of any NBA player in history.
In honor of his birthday, the developers shared a heartfelt tweet showing Kobe Bryant in their latest game. The picture shows the two different eras of Kobe. One during his ‘fro era, the other after the time he changed his number from 8 to 24.
Additionally, NBA 2K24's theme is primarily centered around Kobe Bryant. The devs are also implementing a new MAMBA MOMENTS mode, which we should learn about as time goes on. Apparently, the mode lets us re-live the career-defining moment's in Bryant's career that cemented his hall of fame status.
Though the Black Mamba retired back in 2016, his legacy and inspiration to the sport of basketball continues to this day.
NBA 2K24 Developers Tweet a Heartfelt Happy Birthday To Kobe Bryant
Happy Birthday, Kobe 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/6zI4U0NNPn
— NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 23, 2023
The Man, the Legend, the player that made me fall in love with basketball. Happy birthday in heaven Mamba
— Georges H. Joubert ⚙︎ (@monsieurjoubert) August 23, 2023
Others went as far to call him the GOAT, sharing some of their favorite Kobe plays over the years:
Happy Birthday GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/GQBnaUAS5U
— BBallTube (@BBallTube1) August 23, 2023
The photo makes for a pretty good iPhone wallpaper if any Lakers or Kobe fans are looking for something new.
In the meanwhile, NBA 2K24 fans can look forward to more content reveals dropping later this month. We've already seen the changes to gameplay, MyNBA, and The W. Now fans await to see what MAMBA MOMENTS has to offer, and the Streamlined MyCAREER mode. Even more content is on the way as we reach NBA 2K24's release date.
But that wasn't the only news involving the 8th Wonder of the World. Earlier today, the dev team released a video of Shaquille O'Neal giving his own funny twist on the MAMBA Moments mode. Vanessa Bryant also left a heartfelt message.
NBA 2K24's release date September 8th, 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
For more NBA & gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.