NBA 2K24 Devs Wish Kobe Bryant Happy Birthday In Heartfelt Tweet, Fans React

The NBA 2K24 dev team tweeted out a picture, wishing L.A. Lakers' legend Kobe Bryant a happy birthday. Bryant, who's also the cover athlete of the latest NBA 2K game, would've celebrated his 45th birthday today, if not for a tragic accident that took the life of Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others.

Bryant, as many know by this point, was a five-time NBA Champion who spent twenty seasons with the L.A. Lakers. The 13th overall pick in the 1996 NBA draft had one of the most illustrious careers out of any NBA player in history.

In honor of his birthday, the developers shared a heartfelt tweet showing Kobe Bryant in their latest game. The picture shows the two different eras of Kobe. One during his ‘fro era, the other after the time he changed his number from 8 to 24.

Additionally, NBA 2K24's theme is primarily centered around Kobe Bryant. The devs are also implementing a new MAMBA MOMENTS mode, which we should learn about as time goes on. Apparently, the mode lets us re-live the career-defining moment's in Bryant's career that cemented his hall of fame status.

Though the Black Mamba retired back in 2016, his legacy and inspiration to the sport of basketball continues to this day.

