NBA 2K25‘s brand new BBQ Buckets set in MyTEAM adds various Pink Diamond players like Shaquille O'Neal, Ja Morant, and more. Furthermore, the set also includes various other high-rated players to bolster your MyTEAM roster with. This includes several other high-rated player items like Diamond items Bradley Beal, DeMar DeRozan, and more. Without further ado, let's check out everything new in the NBA 2K25 MyTEAM BBQ Buckets set.

NBA 2K25 MyTEAM BBQ Buckets – How Do You Get Pink Diamond Shaquille O'Neal?

The Pink Diamond BBQ Buckets Shaquille O'Neal player item in NBA 2K25 MyTEAM can be unlocked in special inserts via BBQ Buckets Packs & Boxes. BBQ Buckets begins on September 27th, 2024. Overall, the player has different ways of earning these new packs in MyTEAM:

Purchase BBQ Buckets Packs or Boxes from the Pack Market.

Complete BBQ Buckets Challenges under Season 1 Challenges to earn BBQ Buckets Deluxe Prize Shattered Tokens

We recommend not using VC to purchase MyTEAM packs, considering the extremely high costs of just one pack alone. If possible, try completing the challenges or using MT to buy Pack. VC can be extremely difficult to earn for free-to-play players, so use it wisely.

All NBA 2K25 MyTEAM BBQ Buckets Player Items

Pink Diamond Shaquille O'Neal Ja Morant Pascal Siakam

Diamond Bradley Beal DeMar DeRozan Purvis Short Andrei Kirilenko Al Harrington Steve Nash

Amethyst Eric Money Jarrett Jack

Ruby Ray Allen Austin Rivers Zach Randolph T.J. Warren

Sapphire Pervis Ellison Walt Williams Otis Birdsong Harrison Barnes Kendall Gill Peja Stojakovic

Emerald Antawn Jamison Leon Powe Jon Barry Kevin Willis Antoine Walker Quentin Richardson Pat Garrity Rex Chapman Damon Jones

Gold Eddie House Sasha Pavlovic Salim Stoudemire Brian Scalabrine Gerald Green Markieff Morris Charlie Villanueva Cedi Osman Dennis Scott Sharrod Ford Lee Nailon James Harden James Posey Stephen Jackson Danny Ferry



Overall, not much to say about Shaquille O'Neal, who headlines the NBA 2K25 BBQ Buckets Set. He's one of the best to ever do it, and his great personality makes him a great candidate to headline the set. 2K vets are probably exhausted of seeing Shaq dominate new sets in every game. But that's because he's so popular.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the NBA 2K25 MyTEAM BBQ Buckets set, which features a Pink Diamond Shaquille O'Neal. We wish you luck in earning some of the higher-rated player item. In other news, try redeeming the latest locker codes. Furthermore, check out the latest episodes of 2KTV to earn some much-needed VC.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.