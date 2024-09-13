A new NBA 2K25 Update released earlier today, with Patch Notes addressing several issues with The City, Gameplay, MyNBA, MyTEAM, and much more. The update, which applies to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players (with the Steam Update releasing shortly after) also came with developer notes. These notes identified which issues the developers are aware of and are continuing to look into. But for now, let's see what's new in the latest 2K25 Update.

NBA 2K25 Update Patch Notes For Version 1.4

The City

Addressed user-reported framerate issues when playing games in ELITE/RISE/Beach Courts

A number of fixes/improvements made to the Squad Finder Menu

The Shut It Down feature will now function as expected when playing Streetball Co-Op Games

Resolved an exploit in The Track that allowed users to achieve unrealistic times

Fixed a disconnect that could occur when playing games with NBA players in MyCOURT

Gameplay

Addressed a user-reported situation where players were prevented from being substituted when on extended hot streaks

Fixed an issue that would cause Takeover meter to drop down to Tier 1 if already at Tier 5 when the Team Chemistry meter is filled

MyNBA

Arenas will now appear correctly when playing with All-Time Teams at home in MyNBA

Expansion teams will now have a proper floor when playing NBA Cup Games in MyNBA

MyTEAM

Fixed a user-reported disconnect that could occur at the start of Showdown and Salary Cap games

PC

Fixed an issue that prevented the “Sim to Next Appearance” option from activating as expected in MyCAREER when playing on monitors with a particularly high refresh rate.

Developer Note: “We are looking to resolve the most user-impacting issues being reported. Feedback from the community has been quick and clear; we thank you. The patch we will release prior to the launch of Season 2 will contain a much broader set of fixes and improvements spanning the entire game.

Overall, that includes everything from the NBA 2K25 Update Patch Notes for version 1.4. While it's not the biggest update, we know the developers plan to release another one prior to Season 2's launch. But in the meantime, we at least like to see The Track exploit removed from the game. Now the playing field should be a bit more balanced for all players just trying to earn VC.

